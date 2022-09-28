ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial.  Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bluffdale juvenile on a bike hit by car, transported to hospital

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old on his bicycle was struck by a car Thursday evening and was transported to the hospital to check for any injuries. Injuries were minor, and the trip to the hospital was considered precautionary, Bluffdale Police Sgt. J. Davis said...
BLUFFDALE, UT
Public Safety
Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery

RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT

