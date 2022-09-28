Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
kslnewsradio.com
Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County DA says police chase that ended in a fatal crash was not an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s Office announced that an incident involving two North Salt Lake Police officers did not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, an OICI. The incident in question was under review after a person died following a police chase.
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
kjzz.com
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
kvnutalk
Man and woman confess to making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles was arrested in August after police tracked him and Galexy Mikkel Workman, a 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman, to a mobile trailer.
Gephardt Daily
Bluffdale juvenile on a bike hit by car, transported to hospital
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old on his bicycle was struck by a car Thursday evening and was transported to the hospital to check for any injuries. Injuries were minor, and the trip to the hospital was considered precautionary, Bluffdale Police Sgt. J. Davis said...
kslnewsradio.com
Slight increase in crime on U of U campus from previous year, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report released by the University of Utah shows a slight increase in crime from the previous year. University of Utah Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires says it’s crucial to remember the campus covers a lot of ground. “Right now, about 50 percent...
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
kslnewsradio.com
Federal, state authorities warn of return of missed jury duty, outstanding warrant scam
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office are warning Utahns about the return of a phone scam as old as time itself. The missed jury duty and outstanding warrant scams are back. A press release sent this week warns that...
kjzz.com
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
KSLTV
Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
kslnewsradio.com
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery
RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Three additional cases of avian influenza confirmed in Sanpete County
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Three additional cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed on turkey farms in Sanpete County by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. With the new cases of avian influenza, there are now 11 farms in central Utah with impacts from the disease.
