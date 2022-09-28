ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0

Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
Digital Collegian

Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal

The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season

When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5

Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Digital Collegian

State College Police Department responds to alleged stabbing

On Friday, the State College Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 1200 block of South Atherton Street, according to a press release. State College police responded to the scene at 11:10 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with "multiple stab wounds," the release said. SCPD said the...
