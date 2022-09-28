Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey as deep as ever at defensive end
After a below .500 season a year ago, Penn State made several key offseason additions that may drastically help improve the team. While the forward position has seemingly been solidified, the defenseman depth still has a few question marks coming into this season. While several key veterans are set to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer fails to capitalize on scoring chances in 2-1 loss to Michigan State
As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack. The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.
Digital Collegian
Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0
Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Northwestern heads to Beaver Stadium to open Penn State football’s conference slate
No. 11 Penn State is still rolling through its first four weeks of the season after a 19-point win over Central Michigan last weekend. The Nittany Lions welcome 1-3 Northwestern to Beaver Stadium for the last game before their bye week and a brutal October kicks off with games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal
The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football grabs preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 quarterback
Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback. Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on. The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks for redemption against Big Ten foes
No. 12 Penn State continues Big Ten play as it lines up for another two-match weekend, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday to face No. 8 Wisconsin then back home on Sunday for Michigan State. “It’s a late night for us on Friday… so we’ll get back pretty late, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season
When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5
Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast for Penn State football's home tilt with Northwestern
It's probably going to be a damp one when Penn State hosts Northwestern Saturday afternoon. For Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff, it will be 57 degrees outside with a 64% chance of rain and cloudy, according to Accuweather. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Kickers...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College to host 2nd annual Happy Valley Latin Festival Oct. 8
The Happy Valley Latin Festival will mark its second year celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from the Downtown State College Improvement District. The 100 Block of Fraser Street and MLK Plaza will come to life with live...
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department responds to alleged stabbing
On Friday, the State College Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 1200 block of South Atherton Street, according to a press release. State College police responded to the scene at 11:10 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with "multiple stab wounds," the release said. SCPD said the...
