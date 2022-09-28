ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban

Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary

Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
JJ McCarthy weighs in on first career road win at Kinnick Stadium

J.J. McCarthy got a win in his first career road start as Michigan’s quarterback. Iowa could not keep the offense down long enough for it to matter. McCarthy did not have an incredible game, but he did a good job of limiting the mistakes against Iowa. He finished the game with 155 yards passing and 1 touchdown. McCarthy went 18-for-24 through the air.
Robert Griffin III names Heisman frontrunners entering Week 5, includes 2 B1G standout

If a Heisman trophy-winning quarterback is telling you you can join the club, odds are you’re likely in the running for college football’s most coveted award. ESPN’s Robert Griffin III recently released his top 5 rankings for this year’s Heisman Trophy entering Week 5. No surprise, 2021 winner Bryce Young from Alabama made the list, but he isn’t the front-runner. And while Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has made the most headlines through 4 weeks, Griffin did mention 2 B1G members as potential winners as well.
