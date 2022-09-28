ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell downplays impact of abortion politics on battle for the Senate

By Alexander Bolton
 3 days ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday downplayed the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate majority, predicting that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will play differently in different states.

McConnell has sought to make the 2022 midterm elections a referendum on President Biden by focusing on inflation, the influx of migrants across the southern border and rising crime rates in big cities.

But political handicappers now say that Democrats are favored to keep their Senate majority, in large part because Democrats are more eager to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the right to abortion.

Asked Wednesday if he had been overly dismissive of the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate, McConnell said: “I think that issue is playing out it in different ways in different states.”

But the GOP leader argued that other issues are doing more to move voters nationwide.

“The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about, nationally, are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders. That’s clearly where we’re going to be putting the focus,” he said.

On the hot-button issue of abortion rights, McConnell said he’ll leave it to individual Senate candidates to craft their positions.

“I think every one of our candidates may have a different answer to that depending on where they are,” he said.

In May, McConnell defended the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights and predicted the issue would be “a wash” in the November elections.

But some Senate Republican strategists now concede the issue has revved up Democratic voters more than they expected.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 showed that Republicans’ generic advantage over Democrats has slipped since February.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in a generic House race, while 46 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. That’s a shift compared to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in February that showed respondents favoring Republicans 49 percent to 42 percent.

People surveyed in the poll said by a 3-point margin — 48 percent to 45 percent — that they would prefer Republicans control Congress next year. But the margin was 10 points in February — 50 percent to 40 percent.

The poll showed that Democrats see abortion as the second most important issue heading into the election, trailing only climate change.

The poll also showed that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by a 17-point margin to handle the abortion issue appropriately. Voters, however, gave Republicans the edge on crime, inflation and the economy.

McConnell in recent weeks has tried to manage expectations about Republicans’ chances of winning back control of the Senate.

He raised eyebrows in August when he said that Republicans are more likely to win control of the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality,” a comment that was broadly seen as a subtle critique of some of the Senate Republican candidates who are closely aligned with former President Trump.

The GOP leader on Wednesday said “terrific candidates” always make a big difference in Senate races and predicted the battle for the Senate majority would be a toss-up.

“In every election every year, this year, past years, it’s great to have terrific candidates. We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view,” he said.

Related
WGN Radio

Rove expecting smaller midterm swing to GOP than House average

Karl Rove, the former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff for the George W. Bush administration, said he expects GOP gains in the House after November to be smaller than the average for a midterm election.  Rove said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday that the average midterm swing since 1934 has […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

Republicans pounce on ailing markets to criticize Biden

President Biden’s economic woes have largely been tied to inflation, with his lowest approval ratings coinciding with surging gas prices over the summer. While Biden has so far been able to dodge blame for the recent stock market declines in the wake of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, Republicans are increasingly tying the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

Ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller: Biden should be in ‘assisted living facility’ after dead congresswoman gaffe

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller said Thursday that President Biden should be in “assisted living” after he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in the audience at an administration event. “It documents … that President Biden is not cognitively present,” Miller said in an interview on Newsmax on Thursday […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Democrats lead generic congressional ballot by 4 points: poll

Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll.  A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
WGN Radio

Most registered voters say Trump shouldn’t be allowed to serve a second term, says new poll

Most Americans say that former President Trump should not be allowed to serve another term in the White House in the near future, according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll. With several investigations into Trump’s conduct ramping up, 51 percent of registered voters say that the allegations of wrongdoing are enough to preclude the former president […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop
WGN Radio

Cook Report shifts three governors races in Democrats’ favor

The nonpartisan election analysis website the Cook Political Report is shifting three governor’s races toward Democrats with Election Day just under six weeks away.  Cook shifted the governor’s races in Pennsylvania and Michigan from lean Democratic to likely Democratic, and the race in Oklahoma from solid Republican to likely Republican. It also shifted the Ohio […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN Radio

Cook Report shifts Ohio House race toward Democrats amid scrutiny over GOP candidate

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report announced on Friday that it is shifting its rating of a competitive Ohio House district in Democrats’ favor following reporting on the Republican candidate’s military credentials.  Cook Political Report House editor Dave Wasserman wrote that the election watcher is changing its rating of Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, which […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Congress reaches deal to avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congress has reached a deal to temporarily fund the government, avoiding a government shutdown with hours to spare. Lawmakers prevented a shutdown by passing a stopgap measure that funds the government through December. “We in Congress have a responsibility to the American people to keep the lights on,” said Jim McGovern (D-Mass.). […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
