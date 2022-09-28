ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

South Salt Lake, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
KUTV

Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
ROY, UT
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Sslpd
KUTV

Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
LEHI, UT
KUTV

First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah

Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

Don't miss 'The Flying Dutchman' by Utah Opera

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's upcoming production of "The Flying Dutchman." The Flying Dutchman is a haunting tale and tragic romance—a sea captain doomed to sail his ghost ship for all eternity, unless he can find true love. When he finally meets the woman who might be able to break the spell, tragedy ensues. (What better than a ghost-story opera in October, just before Halloween?!)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Cornbelly's Corn Maze

Kari Hawker Dias is with Kamille Combs at Lagoon to see all the fun activities, rides, and amusements you can experience at this fun park! Something for everyone. Find out more at Cornbellys.com - Discount Code "KUTV" to save $3.
FARMINGTON, UT

