KUTV
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
KUTV
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
KUTV
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
KUTV
GALLERY: TRAX service resumes after storm rips scaffolding off Ballpark District building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A road in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood reopened early Friday, and UTA resumed train service in the area after both were shut down due to a severe weather event. The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m., Thursday night, when thunderstorms blew through the...
KUTV
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
KUTV
Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
KUTV
'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
KUTV
Chad Daybell requests for trial to be pushed out, separated from Lori's
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Chad Daybell's attorney has submitted a motion asking for his trial to be postponed until at least October of 2023 and to be held separately from that of his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell. In connection with the deaths of Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell,...
KUTV
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
KUTV
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
KUTV
Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
KUTV
First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah
Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
KUTV
Students react after school executive director's claims contradict what they say happened
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The school is giving its side of the story after students claimed that up to 60 young women were turned away from a dance at American Leadership Academy because they didn't follow the dress code. Rich Morley, the school's executive director in Spanish Fork,...
KUTV
Don't miss 'The Flying Dutchman' by Utah Opera
KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's upcoming production of "The Flying Dutchman." The Flying Dutchman is a haunting tale and tragic romance—a sea captain doomed to sail his ghost ship for all eternity, unless he can find true love. When he finally meets the woman who might be able to break the spell, tragedy ensues. (What better than a ghost-story opera in October, just before Halloween?!)
KUTV
Primary counselor becomes first Black woman to speak in general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the General Primary Presidency has become the first Black woman to speak in general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Browning spoke at the Saturday morning session of the 192nd semiannual conference. She spoke about...
KUTV
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Hurricane Ian, Senate race ads, Little Cottonwood gondola
Hurricane Ian: More than 2 million in Florida without power, death toll 12 but will likely be much higher. South Carolina in the path Friday. Damages in the 10’s of billions. Goud Maragani, the GOP nominee for Salt Lake County Clerk used social media to accuse Democrats of "cheating"...
KUTV
School issues statement refuting claims about dance dress code controversy
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A school at the center of a dress code controversy released a statement Thursday refuting claims that dozens of girls had been removed from a Sept. 24 homecoming dance due to their dresses and body types. Following the dance at American Leadership Academy in...
KUTV
President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
KUTV
Cornbelly's Corn Maze
Kari Hawker Dias is with Kamille Combs at Lagoon to see all the fun activities, rides, and amusements you can experience at this fun park! Something for everyone. Find out more at Cornbellys.com - Discount Code "KUTV" to save $3.
