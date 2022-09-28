Read full article on original website
Argentina soy FX boost, set to end, spurred 14 mln tonnes in sales
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 13.9 million tonnes of soybeans since the launch of a preferential "soy dollar" exchange rate at the start of September, a measure which expires today, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday. The government brought in on Sept. 5 a...
Brazil ready for more agriculture sector IPOs, seed company chief says
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian market is ready to welcome more agribusiness companies on the stock market, a sector underrepresented on the local bourse based on the size of the industry relative to Brazil's GDP, Marino Colpo, chief executive of listed seeds producer Boa Safra, said on Thursday.
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a new...
GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, with the market poised for a second month of gains as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11
MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
UPDATE 1-EU cuts maize crop forecast to 15-year low
PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut its forecast for this year's maize harvest in the European Union to 55.5 million tonnes from 59.3 million in late August, joining other forecasters in projecting a 15-year low for the drought-hit crop. The 6.4% decrease marked the third...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle eases with cash; tight supply underpins
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Friday, pressured by softening cash trade across the U.S. Plains, though markets remain supported by tightening supplies as producers continue to liquidate their herds, analysts said. "Our short-term supply issues are still front and...
Tereos to close Romanian sugar factory after takeover talks fail
PARIS/BUCHAREST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol group Tereos has decided to close and dismantle its factory in Romania after talks with a local company interested in taking over the plant failed to go through, a spokesperson said. Tereos, the world's second largest sugar producer by volume, had...
USDA August soybean crush seen at 175.4 million bushels
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The volume of soybeans crushed by U.S. processing plants likely dropped to 5.263 million short tons in August, or 175.4 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The August...
Low river levels, soaring barge freight curb U.S. grain exports
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Numerous barges have run aground on the lower Mississippi River and grain barge shipping rates are soaring to historic highs this week, as drought has dropped inland waterways to levels not seen in decades. And with little rain in the forecast, the low water levels...
China to lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in Q4
BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China will lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in the fourth quarter of this year to promote stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, the transport ministry said on Friday. Local governments are also encouraged to offer preferential fees during the COVID-19...
Ukraine's Sept grain exports fall 23.6% y/y to 4.3 mln T -ministry
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fell by 23.6% year on year in September to 4.278 million tonnes, but reached the highest level since the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed. The country's grain exports have slumped since February as the invasion closed off Ukraine's Black Sea ports,...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 26
PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 38 ending Sept. 26. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 38 average in France 51 Week 37 2022 26 Week 38 2021 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 38 average in France 10 22 27 37 4 Week 37 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 38 2021 0 1 9 78 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
ASIA RICE-Thai rates gain on fresh orders, rupee dive trims India prices
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Thailand rose this week, helped by demand from the Middle East and South Asia, while rates for the staple from top exporter India eased on a weaker rupee. Thailand's 5% broken rice prices <RI-THBKN5-P1> rose to $422-$435 per tonne from $420-$435...
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose more than 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher and soybeans closed up fractionally,...
IMF board approves new food shock financing window to ease war shortages
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board has approved a new food shock borrowing window under its existing emergency financing instruments to help vulnerable countries cope with food shortages and high costs stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine. The IMF said the...
Vietnam Jan-Sept rice exports at 5.4 mln tonnes, up 19.3% y/y- stats office
HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-September period are estimated to have risen about 19.3% from a year earlier to 5.4 million tonnes, government data released on Thursday showed. Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 11.3% to $3.1 billion. September rice exports...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results
Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade...
UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat harvest falls below forecasts; prices rally
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The 2022 U.S. wheat harvest was smaller than previously forecast as dry soils in western growing areas cut into yields and caused heavy crop abandonment, the government said on Friday. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged 3% to their highest since July 11 as...
