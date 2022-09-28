Read full article on original website
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us
Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Kyler Murray set to get key weapon back for Cardinals Week 4 vs. Panthers
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to return from injury and make his season debut on Sunday. Moore had been dealing with a hamstring ailment which keep him out of action through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking forward to the 22-year old’s return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't
The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
NFL, NFLPA working to 'modify' concussion protocols amid Tua Tagovailoa situation
On Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement agreeing to make "modifications" to the league's concussion protocols amid an investigation into how the Miami Dolphins handled a head injury suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. "The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol...
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) officially questionable for Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" that his star running back will be available. If not, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties for Carolina.
NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Arizona Cardinals travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It is time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Panthers prediction and pick. The Cardinals fell 20-12 to the Los Angeles Rams 20-12 last weekend at State Farm Stadium. Kyler...
Raleigh News & Observer
Christian McCaffrey ‘feels great,’ Matt Rhule thinks Panthers have excellent insurance
Just a couple of hours after he was deemed “questionable” for Sunday’s home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey emphasized Friday that he was in tip-top shape. McCaffrey, who missed the first two practices of the week with a quad injury, said he...
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) questionable for Saints across pond
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week as he continues to manage a ribs injury, but there isn't any concern about his availability for Sunday's trip across the pond. Last week, Kamara out-touched Mark Ingram 15-5 in and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. Kamara will hopefully be healthier and more effective in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL・
