WDSU
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
theadvocate.com
Hollywood South: Movie and TV fans, there's a new store in Baton Rouge just for you
Movie and television aficionados, you'll want to press pause for this one. Imagine a 700-square-foot space filled floor to ceiling with memorabilia as small as a skeleton key from the Hollywood premiere of the eponymously-named 2005 horror thriller, to a 4-foot-by-10-foot poster from the 2005 family comedy "Herbie Fully Loaded."
theadvocate.com
James Gill: In Murderville, USA, the mayor feels "nothing but love"
Pollyanna had nothing on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Cantrell said the other day that she encounters “nothing but love, nothing but support and nothing but just words of encouragement to just keep going and to keep getting things done.”. She was not at City Hall at the time....
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
tvnewscheck.com
WDSU Reporter Heath Allen Retires After 28 Years
After 28 years at Hearst’s NBC affiliate WDSU New Orleans, reporter Heath Allen will retire on Sept. 30. He started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning.
brproud.com
Walk-On’s restaurants opening doors early for London New Orleans Saints game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New Orleans Saints fans waking up bright and early for the game Sunday, Oct. 2 can watch kickoff at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurants across southern Louisiana. The Louisiana-based restaurant chain will be opening its doors at 8 a.m. Here are Walk-On’s locations opening...
ladatanews.com
Residents Respond to City’s Return as the Nations Murder Capital
In a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Sept. 18th, it was established that the City of New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis, Mo., in becoming the number one murder capital of the country. The last time the city held this record was in the mid-1990s when it held the highest homicide rate in the country.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
Saenger Theater warns to beware of fake tickets in circulation
Although it is not illegal to sell tickets, some websites where the tickets are listed can include fake social media posts of people promoting the shows. To better help customers avoid being taken advantage of, officials have a guide when purchasing tickets.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
NOLA.com
DXC Technology ends incentive pact with state as hopes for 2,000 New Orleans tech jobs fades
Five years ago, state and local elected officials announced with fanfare that tech giant DXC Technology was opening a “digital transformation center” in downtown New Orleans, promising 2,000 jobs in what Gov. John Bel Edwards at the time billed as the state's largest-ever tech-focused economic development project. But...
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
For years, folks in Acadiana have wondered why not chocolate.
theadvocate.com
Activists remember Opelousas Massacre, call education and voting 'powerful weapons'
Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten. The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight memorial outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse. "As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
NOLA.com
Karl Lagerfeld to open its first Louisiana store. Here's what to know about the luxury shop.
Karl Lagerfeld's upscale brand is opening its first Louisiana store next month. Karl Lagerfeld Paris will open Oct. 21 at the Riverwalk Outlets in New Orleans, officials said in a statement. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, was the creative director at Chanel for more than...
theadvocate.com
Wanted: volunteers for Louisiana iris project on Saturday
The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park,...
