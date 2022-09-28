ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
tvnewscheck.com

WDSU Reporter Heath Allen Retires After 28 Years

After 28 years at Hearst’s NBC affiliate WDSU New Orleans, reporter Heath Allen will retire on Sept. 30. He started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning.
ladatanews.com

Residents Respond to City's Return as the Nations Murder Capital

In a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Sept. 18th, it was established that the City of New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis, Mo., in becoming the number one murder capital of the country. The last time the city held this record was in the mid-1990s when it held the highest homicide rate in the country.
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
theadvocate.com

Activists remember Opelousas Massacre, call education and voting 'powerful weapons'

Community activists gathered Wednesday evening to ensure hundreds of Black victims killed in the Opelousas Massacre during the Reconstruction era are not forgotten. The event included prayers, poetry, music, inspirational speeches and a candlelight memorial outside of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse. "As Maya Angelou wrote, 'History, despite its wrenching...
theadvocate.com

Wanted: volunteers for Louisiana iris project on Saturday

The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Teche Project are looking for volunteers to plant native irises along a stretch of the Bayou Teche shoreline from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It's the second year for the project, which will enhance shoreline protection and beautification in New Iberia City Park,...
NEW IBERIA, LA

