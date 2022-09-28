Read full article on original website
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Recycle your old electronics in East Longmeadow
Neilsen Realty will host an Electronics Recycling Event in East Longmeadow on Saturday.
TRAFFIC: Route 9 in Hadley closed due to gas leak
Route 9, between Middle Street and Spruce Hill Road in Hadley is closed Saturday morning.
New road salt causing excessive corrosion under vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an issue involving vehicles. A car dealership in Springfield has been noticing a lot of corrosion underneath cars every year, especially during the winter time. Looking at one car at Balise Hyundai, you probably wouldn’t notice anything wrong, but...
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Be Careful! Deer Are Everywhere On Your Trip From Albany to Pittsfield!
Last night (Wednesday, September 28th), I found myself making a trip back from a concert in Albany, NY, as I drove back home to Pittsfield. As some of you may be well aware already, when you make that drive at night, watch out for deer everywhere!. As someone who has...
Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
Cooking oil causes kitchen fire in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in a home on Thursday night.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams
It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield
Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
Pittsfield Council Rejects Petition on Homelessness in City Parks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's second attempt to evacuate homeless encampments was shot down by the City Council on Tuesday. His request to postpone all of the Parks Departments' future funding requests and grant approvals until the prohibiting of camps in Springside Park is enforced failed 8-2 with himself and Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky voting in favor.
