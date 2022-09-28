ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
New road salt causing excessive corrosion under vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an issue involving vehicles. A car dealership in Springfield has been noticing a lot of corrosion underneath cars every year, especially during the winter time. Looking at one car at Balise Hyundai, you probably wouldn’t notice anything wrong, but...
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams

It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield

Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing

On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
Pittsfield Council Rejects Petition on Homelessness in City Parks

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's second attempt to evacuate homeless encampments was shot down by the City Council on Tuesday. His request to postpone all of the Parks Departments' future funding requests and grant approvals until the prohibiting of camps in Springside Park is enforced failed 8-2 with himself and Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky voting in favor.
