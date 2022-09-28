Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a luxurious getaway in a shipping container in Johnson City, TexasEllen EastwoodJohnson City, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Effort to save lakefront estate from demolition divides Planning Commission
The Planning Commission was split Tuesday on whether to help save an eclectic lakefront estate from demolition by zoning it historic amid concerns over tax breaks and the likelihood that a previous owner participated in segregation as a business owner. The property in question, known as the Delisle House, is...
Austin City Hall notebook: Downtown redevelopment details remain in the spotlight
Debate over the redevelopment of 305 S. Congress Ave. is continuing. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A new high-rise project on city-owned land and the redevelopment of the former Austin American-Statesman property are moving closer to reality. The first project, located on the site of a former health care facility and parking...
City of Round Rock prioritizes road, water projects in new budget
The city of Round Rock’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget includes funding for construction of the new Round Rock Public Library as well as additional library custodians. The city anticipates completing the facility in January. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Over the last several months, city and district officials in Round Rock...
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
Kyle to host informative, interactive town halls for upcoming $294M road bond election
The city of Kyle's first town hall regarding the $294 million road bond will be Oct. 1 at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of Kyle will host two open house meetings for the community to participate in and ask questions regarding the $294 million road bond on November's ballot. The bond contains 10.3 miles of road work spread across eight different projects throughout Kyle that will aid in improved mobility and safety.
Downtown Austin's HealthSouth site moving closer to redevelopment with affordable housing, community space
Aspen Heights Partners is proposing to build two residential towers with more than 900 apartments and additional community space on city-owned land in northeast downtown. (Courtesy City of Austin, STG Design) City Council could sign off on a final outline for the redevelopment of downtown's former HealthSouth property this week,...
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin groups to receive $20M to fight displacement amid Project Connect's rollout
The city has identified many neighborhoods near Project Connect routes, including those along East Riverside Drive and the future Blue Line, at different levels of displacement risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As Project Connect continues its development in Austin, planners are also working to limit the system's potential to push residents...
Lakeway overlay projects start Oct. 3
Lakeway 2022 overlay projects will run Oct. 3-14. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Drivers should expect some traffic delays around several Lakeway roads Oct. 3-14. Each street will receive edge milling, or stripping the edges of the pavement, and an overlay of 1.5 inches. This year's overlay program in Lakeway will...
New Braunfels leadership, fire department celebrate completion of Fire Station No. 2
New Braunfels leadership, the fire department and community members celebrated the completion of Fire Station No. 2 on Sept. 30 with an uncoupling ceremony at 2940 I-35, New Braunfels. The new fire station is approximately 16,300 square feet and cost around $7 million, funded by voter-approved 2019 bond. “It is...
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Williamson County judge
Williamson County residents will vote in the county judge race as part of the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates, including incumbent Bill Gravell, are running for the Williamson County judge position this November. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Read Q&As...
Bee Cave takes first steps toward new public library
Bee Cave City Council approved several requests from staff to start the process for a new Bee Cave Public Library Sept. 27. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Construction for a new Bee Cave public library is one step closer after City Council approved measures allowing the city to begin searching for architectural firms and a construction manager to oversee the project at the Sept. 27 meeting.
After postponement, New Braunfels City Council approves renewal of chamber contract
The New Braunfels City Council meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously at their Sept. 26 meeting for the renewal of a three-year economic development contract between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, with Mayor Rusty Brockman absent from the meeting.
Round Rock ISD balances rising state recapture payment, pay increases
Compensation for Round Rock ISD district staff was one of the highest budgetary concerns for FY 2022-23, RRISD Chief Financial Officer Dennis Covington said. The board of trustees approved pay increases up to 5% to address this budget priority. (Courtesy RRISD) Over the last several months, city and district officials...
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
MFISD finds housing options for staff
As home prices continue to skyrocket in the Highland Lakes, the Marble Falls Independent School District has deployed an unorthodox recruitment strategy for new teachers: finding them affordable housing. The district teamed up with local Realtor Nattlie Hoover to locate previously unlisted homes on the market and ask owners of...
