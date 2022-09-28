ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Lakeway, TX
Lakeway, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle to host informative, interactive town halls for upcoming $294M road bond election

The city of Kyle's first town hall regarding the $294 million road bond will be Oct. 1 at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of Kyle will host two open house meetings for the community to participate in and ask questions regarding the $294 million road bond on November's ballot. The bond contains 10.3 miles of road work spread across eight different projects throughout Kyle that will aid in improved mobility and safety.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway overlay projects start Oct. 3

Lakeway 2022 overlay projects will run Oct. 3-14. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Drivers should expect some traffic delays around several Lakeway roads Oct. 3-14. Each street will receive edge milling, or stripping the edges of the pavement, and an overlay of 1.5 inches. This year's overlay program in Lakeway will...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave takes first steps toward new public library

Bee Cave City Council approved several requests from staff to start the process for a new Bee Cave Public Library Sept. 27. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Construction for a new Bee Cave public library is one step closer after City Council approved measures allowing the city to begin searching for architectural firms and a construction manager to oversee the project at the Sept. 27 meeting.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

After postponement, New Braunfels City Council approves renewal of chamber contract

The New Braunfels City Council meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously at their Sept. 26 meeting for the renewal of a three-year economic development contract between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, with Mayor Rusty Brockman absent from the meeting.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dailytrib.com

MFISD finds housing options for staff

As home prices continue to skyrocket in the Highland Lakes, the Marble Falls Independent School District has deployed an unorthodox recruitment strategy for new teachers: finding them affordable housing. The district teamed up with local Realtor Nattlie Hoover to locate previously unlisted homes on the market and ask owners of...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

