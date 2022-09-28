ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PRgK_0iEAjMRQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian .

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and dangerous storm surges sweeping through communities. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged residents to "hunker down" as the storm moves through the state and up the coast.

The dangerous storm is expected to weaken as it moves up Florida and into South Carolina by Friday (September 30), but it can still cause heavy rain across the state and storm surge along the coast, leading to the possibility of flooding. Because of this, McMaster declared the state of emergency on Wednesday to allow for easier coordinated responses across the state in the case of an emergency caused by the storm, per WLTX .

"We do know we'll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days," said McMaster. "Now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared."

While state leaders have not ordered any evacuations, residents are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of an emergency, including ensuring they have flashlights and batteries.

According to WLTX weather experts, the greatest threat from the storm for South Carolina is heavy rain and flash flooding Thursday into Friday, with widespread rainfall totals up to 6 inches. Additionally, heavy tropical-storm-force wind gusts up to 40 mph could sweep through the area.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
live5news.com

Biden approved federal assistant for SC in responds to Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#State Of Emergency
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
foxbaltimore.com

Ian set to strike South Carolina before bringing weekend rain to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hurricane Ian is in the Atlantic and on its way towards the Carolinas and eventually Maryland. Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane by Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane warnings are posted for the South Carolina and North Carolina coast. After that, Ian is forecast to move northwesterly, weakening as it moves inland toward the Appalachians.
MARYLAND STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
abccolumbia.com

Red Cross urges South Carolinians to build emergency kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Ian draws near, the Red Cross says they are prepared to open shelters to ensure people have a safe place to ride out the storm. “We really don’t know what the impacts are going to be in South Carolina. We’d rather be underprepared than overprepared so we advise everybody to have a kit, have a plan,” says Red Cross Executive Director Rebecca Jordan.
ADVOCACY
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
286
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy