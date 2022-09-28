Read full article on original website
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Drew Estate Discontinues Undercrown Sun Grown, La Vieja Habana in 100+ SKU Reduction
This week Drew Estate sent a letter to its trade partners indicating it is discontinuing 106 SKUs from its portfolio. Included in the list of discontinued SKUs, was the discontinuation of the La Vieja Habana and Undercrown Sun Grown lines. On the company’s September 28, 2022, Freestyle Live broadcast, Drew...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 505 (10/1/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: German Engineered Cigars Addresses InterCigar S.A. Fire
On Monday, a fire destroyed the facility of Tabacalera William Ventura and Intercigar S.A. While much has been reported on the Ventura factory, Intercigar S.A. also suffered a total loss and it affects brands coming out of there – one such brand is German Engineered Cigars. Today, German Engineered...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: German Engineered Cigars Announce Weltschmerz
German Engineered Cigars has announced its third blend in its portfolio, Weltschmerz. This cigar joins RVGN Rauchvergnügen and Raumzeit. Like Raumzit, the Weltschmerz was developed in partnership with Claudio Sgroi. According to German Engineered Cigars, Weltschmerz is German for “a feeling of melancholy and world-weariness.“ The company further says...
cigar-coop.com
Announcement: Prime Time Episode 243 – Tim Ozgener, Ozgener Family Cigars
On Episode 243, we welcome honored to welcome one of the true icons of the cigar industry, Tim Ozgener. Tim’s family founded the legendary CAO brand and it changed the cigar industry as we know it. Tim stepped away from the business 12 years ago, but this year he has come back – with an all new company Ozgener Family Cigars and is a partner with Crowned Heads. Tonight we will discuss Tim’s journey in the cigar business, some of great stories, and talk about doing it all over again.
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Quesada 1974 Toro
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Quesada 1974 Toro.. This is a cigar blend previously assessed in September 2021 in the Robusto size.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: 20 Acre Farm Toro by Drew Estate
Late in 2021, Drew Estate unveiled an all-new line in its portfolio called 20 Acre Farm. The 20 Acre Farm gets its name from the 20-acre plot of land in Clermont, Florida where Jeff Borysiewicz grows Florida Sun Grown (FSG) tobacco. Borysiewicz is best known as the founder of Corona Cigar Company. In 2013 he bought that plot of land intending to revive tobacco growing in the State of Florida which had ended in 1977. The 20 Acre Farm incorporates the FSG tobacco into the blend highlighted by a Connecticut wrapper. It also introduces a more premium Connecticut Shade offering into the Drew Estate portfolio. Today we take a closer look at the 20 Acre Farm by Drew Estate in the Toro size.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco Begins Shipping Alfonso Añejos
Selected Tobacco has started shipping the Alfonso Añejos. This is the first release under the new Alfonso brand in the Selected Tobacco portfolio. This cigar was showcased at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Selected Tobacco is distributed in the U.S. by United Tobacco. Selected Tobacco is...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Southern Draw Cigars Adds Three Ignite Blends for Two Charities
Southern Draw Cigars has announced its latest releases under its Ignite brand. Ignite is a project where Southern Draw releases cigars in collaboration with selected charities. As a part of its Fall 2022 releases, Southern Draw has three new blends in support of the Warriors on the Fly (WOTF) and United States Border Patrol Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund (USBPFOF).
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Southern Draw Jacobs Ladder Ascension (Belicoso Fino)
In 2017, Southern Draw Cigars would release a line known as Jacobs Ladder. The cigar gets its name from Southern Draw owners Robert and Sharon Holt’s son Ethan Jacob. There were two common denominators with the Jacobs Ladder line – they feature dark wrappers and they are positioned as being the boldest smokes in the Southern Draw portfolio. Since then Jacobs Ladder has grown into a full fledged brand with several blend offerings. In 2019, Southern Draw would add a second blend known as Jacobs Ladder Brimstone, and late in 2021, Southern Draw would roll out a third blend under the Jacobs Ladder line – Jacobs Ladder – The Ascension. Today we take a closer look at The Ascension.
