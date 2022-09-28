Read full article on original website
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas offers a unique night out
Tucked away into a corner off the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan is a spot that is so much more than what it appears. You’ll first come across a petite space designed in the classic barbershop style. Three chairs await those looking for a range of services: hot towel shave, haircuts and more. But that’s only the beginning at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.
Find wall-to-wall excellence at Stack in Las Vegas
I always talk about the décor in the restaurants I write about, and that’s for a reason. Décor sets the stage for your meal—farmhouse décor gives you visions of fresh produce, while the plush booths of an old-school steakhouse guarantee a more decadent meal. At Stack, you’ll find a different kind of décor: stacked wood walls that curve around the dining area, creating a feel of being in one of the American Southwest’s famous canyons, where limestone walls both show the history surrounding you and protect the creatures inhabiting it.
Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24
Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas
The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
Popular San Francisco Peruvian Japanese Restaurant Joins $400 Million UnCommons Project
The popular San Francisco-based Kaiyo is opening a new location in southwest Las Vegas, joining a stacked lineup of restaurants slated for the UnCommons development. Kaiyo is primarily a Peruvian Nikkei restaurant, with a menu of dishes made using Peruvian ingredients molded by Japanese cooking techniques. In the fall of 2023, it will join the 40-acre UnCommons mixed-use shopping and dining area.
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
New Concept Joy Burgers Appears to Be Headed to West Desert Inn Road
For now, this burger concept is a mystery
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Go on an adventure off the Las Vegas Strip at Illuminarium
Head to Illuminarium for some entertainment, drinks and dining—all under one roof. The main attractions are the venue’s immersive experiences. In Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond, step inside a gigantic room where 360-degree cinematic technology takes you on a journey through the solar system. Sound and sight immersion will drop you on the face of the moon and fly you through stars and dust and debris and right inside the beauty of the cosmos. For those that like land adventures, there’s also Wild: A Safari Experience.
ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival
Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more. It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival...
‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 10 hours...
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
Las Vegas PRIDE events celebrating LGBTQ communities to be held in first week of October
Las Vegas PRIDE will be chock full of events during the first week of October, from the annual PRIDE parade to a hike and a pool party.
