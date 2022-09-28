Head to Illuminarium for some entertainment, drinks and dining—all under one roof. The main attractions are the venue’s immersive experiences. In Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond, step inside a gigantic room where 360-degree cinematic technology takes you on a journey through the solar system. Sound and sight immersion will drop you on the face of the moon and fly you through stars and dust and debris and right inside the beauty of the cosmos. For those that like land adventures, there’s also Wild: A Safari Experience.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO