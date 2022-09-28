Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown
Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedailytexan.com
Two CEOs, one couple: husband-wife duo seek solutions for Black employees, students in tech industry
Working at a residence hall front desk in 2012, Deseré checks Michael, a junior transfer, into student housing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Now, the married couple celebrates their first year of business for TwoWards Solutions, an Austin-based consulting firm they co-founded in September 2021. Within their firm, the couple creates problem-solving strategies to help brands and clients — predominantly BIPOC and women.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas
Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local behind three South Austin Jersey Mike's locations
Manny Hernandez is the owner of several Jersey Mike's locations. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Jersey Mike’s Subs started more than 60 years ago in the coastal New Jersey town of Point Pleasant. What began as one local shop serving submarine sandwiches is now thousands of franchises across the United...
Round Rock ISD student publishes calculus book to help his peers
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School Senior Aditya Velamuri tutors his fellow students in calculus. He knows how to teach others because he taught himself calculus when he was living in India. "I think it is much easier when you have already made that mistake yourself to...
Teaspoon to bring boba with American flavors to northwest Austin
Teaspoon serves tea drinks like Thai Tea, Mint Breeze, and the Grasshopper with cucumber juice—three items on the menu with in-house boba. (Courtesy Teaspoon) Teaspoon, a tea bar serving traditional boba tea and pairing it with classic American flavors will open at the Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin in November at 10515 N Mopac Expy, Ste. N, Austin. The business that originated in California serves original handcrafted drinks such as Thai tea, a slow-steeped Thai tea topped with organic cream and made-to-order boba, as well as seasonal concoctions such as the summer flamingo, a freshly blended watermelon juice layered over passion fruit juice. www.teaspoonlife.com.
KVUE
Bastrop ISD giving free car to one lucky student this school year
BASTROP, Texas — Students are often rewarded with a gold star or a certificate for perfect attendance. But one Central Texas school district has decided to take that reward up a notch. Bastrop Independent School District is offering the chance to win a free car for students who maintain...
2 businesses coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto this fall
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A pair of businesses are expected to open in Pflugerville and Hutto this fall. The Victory Tap. A new neighborhood sports bar called The Victory Tap will open soon at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Co-owner...
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin groups to receive $20M to fight displacement amid Project Connect's rollout
The city has identified many neighborhoods near Project Connect routes, including those along East Riverside Drive and the future Blue Line, at different levels of displacement risk. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As Project Connect continues its development in Austin, planners are also working to limit the system's potential to push residents...
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
Willard's Brewery builds fanbase with traditional beers, burgers in Pflugerville
Fistful of Fury Hazy IPA ($6.50, 10 ounces), 7.1% ABV (Brian Rash/Community Impact) For the team at Willard’s Brewery, maintaining a unique presence in an unassuming business district in south Pflugerville is just as important as building brand awareness and sales distribution throughout the country. The facility on Patterson...
Austin business owner rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Austin business owner decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Deirdre Sullivan owns Thrift Land in South Austin and lives. Her family has owned the thrift store in south Austin for more than 25 years. She said this is the third...
3 things to do next week in Round Rock, Oct. 5-8
Here are three things to do in the first week of October in Round Rock as fall is underway. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Here are three things to do in the first week of October in Round Rock as fall is underway. Oct. 5: First Fall Music on Main.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0