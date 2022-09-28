Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: German Engineered Cigars Announce Weltschmerz
German Engineered Cigars has announced its third blend in its portfolio, Weltschmerz. This cigar joins RVGN Rauchvergnügen and Raumzeit. Like Raumzit, the Weltschmerz was developed in partnership with Claudio Sgroi. According to German Engineered Cigars, Weltschmerz is German for “a feeling of melancholy and world-weariness.“ The company further says...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Southern Draw Cigars Adds Three Ignite Blends for Two Charities
Southern Draw Cigars has announced its latest releases under its Ignite brand. Ignite is a project where Southern Draw releases cigars in collaboration with selected charities. As a part of its Fall 2022 releases, Southern Draw has three new blends in support of the Warriors on the Fly (WOTF) and United States Border Patrol Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund (USBPFOF).
msn.com
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might require a two-story suite with a private reflecting pool and a five-star restaurant.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: German Engineered Cigars Addresses InterCigar S.A. Fire
On Monday, a fire destroyed the facility of Tabacalera William Ventura and Intercigar S.A. While much has been reported on the Ventura factory, Intercigar S.A. also suffered a total loss and it affects brands coming out of there – one such brand is German Engineered Cigars. Today, German Engineered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 505 (10/1/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Macanudo Estate Reserve Flint Knoll Becomes STG’s Latest Barrel Aged Collaboration
For the third time in a little over a week, Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) is releasing a cigar blend featuring barrel-aged tobacco. This time its the Macanudo brand and Napa Valley-based Flint Knoll winery coming together to create Macanudo Estate Reserve Flint Knoll. It’s a cigar that will be available to retailers beginning October 3rd.
This $37 Million South Florida Home Is Like Living in a Plush Four Seasons Hotel Suite
Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to name a few.
Mexico nuns’ culinary innovations live on in storied cuisine
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — Each September, when Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain, people nationwide delight in chiles en nogada, a seasonal dish of mild poblano peppers stuffed with ground pork and fruit, smothered in a sauce of walnut, parsley and pomegranate seeds. The recipe was invented in 1821 by a nun, whose name has been lost to history. Agustín de Iturbide, a general in the War of Independence, was the first to taste one. Traveling from the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, he made a stop in Puebla where the nuns of the Santa Monica convent surprised him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Southern Draw Jacobs Ladder Ascension (Belicoso Fino)
In 2017, Southern Draw Cigars would release a line known as Jacobs Ladder. The cigar gets its name from Southern Draw owners Robert and Sharon Holt’s son Ethan Jacob. There were two common denominators with the Jacobs Ladder line – they feature dark wrappers and they are positioned as being the boldest smokes in the Southern Draw portfolio. Since then Jacobs Ladder has grown into a full fledged brand with several blend offerings. In 2019, Southern Draw would add a second blend known as Jacobs Ladder Brimstone, and late in 2021, Southern Draw would roll out a third blend under the Jacobs Ladder line – Jacobs Ladder – The Ascension. Today we take a closer look at The Ascension.
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Quesada 1974 Toro
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Quesada 1974 Toro.. This is a cigar blend previously assessed in September 2021 in the Robusto size.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: 20 Acre Farm Toro by Drew Estate
Late in 2021, Drew Estate unveiled an all-new line in its portfolio called 20 Acre Farm. The 20 Acre Farm gets its name from the 20-acre plot of land in Clermont, Florida where Jeff Borysiewicz grows Florida Sun Grown (FSG) tobacco. Borysiewicz is best known as the founder of Corona Cigar Company. In 2013 he bought that plot of land intending to revive tobacco growing in the State of Florida which had ended in 1977. The 20 Acre Farm incorporates the FSG tobacco into the blend highlighted by a Connecticut wrapper. It also introduces a more premium Connecticut Shade offering into the Drew Estate portfolio. Today we take a closer look at the 20 Acre Farm by Drew Estate in the Toro size.
Discovery
A Spanish Sunken Galleon Has a $17B Bounty Onboard - and Now You Can See It
As Commander Jose Fernández de Santillán was overseeing the loading up of the ships, England’s Admiral Wager set sail for the Caribbean with a fleet of four warships. When they eventually reached the Colombian coast, they anchored off the island of Pequeña Baru, about 18.6 miles from Cartagena, to restock with supplies.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Sept. 23 - 29, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
vinlove.net
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco Begins Shipping Alfonso Añejos
Selected Tobacco has started shipping the Alfonso Añejos. This is the first release under the new Alfonso brand in the Selected Tobacco portfolio. This cigar was showcased at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Selected Tobacco is distributed in the U.S. by United Tobacco. Selected Tobacco is...
babyboomers.com
Traveling To Spain? Keep This In Mind…
There is a reason Spain is a popular destination for travel and expats. Spain is a country that is easy to fall in love with. Whether it be the diverse geography, world-renowned food and wine, gorgeous architecture, or the beautiful dance, music, and traditional celebrations, it is a country with so much to offer. On a more practical level, Spain offers universal healthcare, great work-life balance and has a relatively affordable cost of living. It is a wonderful place to visit, work, live or retire. If you are planning a trip at any one of these stages, take a moment to understand a little more about the Spanish spoken in Spain and how it is unique from the Spanish spoken in the rest of the world.
California Angler Smashes Decades-Old Yellowtail World Record
An angler from California who caught a 36-pound yellowtail on San Clemente Island in July was given the women’s line-class world record. After a 25-minute tussle on a 12-pound test line, Lisa Kitagawa’s grab smashed a previous record. That fishing record had endured for almost 34 years, USA Today reports.
Some of the World’s Greatest Wineries Are Auctioning Rare Bottles and Experiences for a Good Cause
From a Jeraboam of Domaine de la Romanée Conti to a dinner crafted by Michelin three-star chef Mauro Colagreco, a rare collection of coveted wines and culinary experiences are about to hit the auction block—and all for a good cause. The Golden Vines Fine Wine, Rare Spirit & Experience Global Online Charity Auction goes live on October 1 and with more than 100 lots to raise money for the Gérard Basset Foundation. Established by the family of a beloved member of the UK wine and spirits community who passed away in 2019 after a struggle with esophageal cancer, The Gérard Basset...
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Comments / 0