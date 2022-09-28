Read full article on original website
Saints QB Winston sits another practice
LONDON — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Bengals top Miami after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five days.
Pats QB Jones practices; still ruled out for Sunday
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on sidelines
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending LeBron James on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
