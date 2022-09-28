ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Scattered showers impacting West Virginia due to remnants of Hurricane Ian

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Meteorologists say there will be scattered rain showers and the chance of wind gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour throughout the Mountain State this weekend as Hurricane Ian dissipates. "We're seeing the remnants of Ian circulating overhead, so that's going to bring periods...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

State of Preparedness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ia…
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

Gardening program helps ex-offenders start over

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — When Michael Moore was released from prison after serving time for selling drugs, he realized that it was time to make a change in his life. With the help and guidance of the Delaware Center for Horticulture, Moore enrolled in a post-release program in public landscaping, which included job training for gardening, park maintenance and basic knowledge of planting. He completed the program in 2014.
WILMINGTON, DE
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Baker throws 3 TDs, Morgan St. tops DIII Virginia Lynchburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday. Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night. Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.
PARADISE, NV
WVNews

Watkins, Hayek power Villanova to 45-20 romp over Maine

Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine on Saturday. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio's 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
ORONO, ME
WVNews

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
MAINE STATE

