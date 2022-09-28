Read full article on original website
Robert C. Byrd girls blank Martinsburg; WVU women rally for tie
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles ran their record to 8-4-3 with a 4-0 shutout win over the Martinsburg Bulldogs on Friday evening. Carleigh Curotz opened scoring before halftime, then Brookelyn Washington doubled the lead in the second half.
David Molisee Jr.
MASONTOWN — David “Davy” Molisee Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Masontown, WV, on December 27, 1944, a son of the late David Marion Molisee and Arlene Virginia (Casseday) Molisee.
Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
Elkins gets first win of the season over Grafton, 16-0
GRAFTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Isaiah Sigley kicked three field goals and the defense was solid all evening as Elkins got its first win in over a year and a half with a 16-0 shutout of Grafton in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at McKinney Field.
