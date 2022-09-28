ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Jozwiak weathers Hurricane Ian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Brian Jozwiak still can't quite believe his eyes. "Total devastation," he said. "It looks like a nuclear bomb has gone off."
Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
David Molisee Jr.

MASONTOWN — David “Davy” Molisee Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Masontown, WV, on December 27, 1944, a son of the late David Marion Molisee and Arlene Virginia (Casseday) Molisee.
