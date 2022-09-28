Read full article on original website
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Brian Jozwiak still can't quite believe his eyes. "Total devastation," he said. "It looks like a nuclear bomb has gone off."
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles ran their record to 8-4-3 with a 4-0 shutout win over the Martinsburg Bulldogs on Friday evening. Carleigh Curotz opened scoring before halftime, then Brookelyn Washington doubled the lead in the second half.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
MASONTOWN — David “Davy” Molisee Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Masontown, WV, on December 27, 1944, a son of the late David Marion Molisee and Arlene Virginia (Casseday) Molisee.
