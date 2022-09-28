ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Introduced To Bring Independent Oversight to Federal Prison System

Legislation was introduced this week in Congress that would bring independent oversight to the beleaguered federal prison system. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D–Ga.), Sen. Mike Braun (R–Ind.), and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D–Ill.) introduced the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Wednesday. The bill would require the Department of Justice's Inspector General to conduct detailed inspections of each of the Bureau of Prisons' 122 facilities and, more significantly, create an independent Justice Department ombudsman to investigate complaints.
