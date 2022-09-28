Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Group of state attorneys general say Senate energy bill could impose backdoor Clean Power Plan
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a coalition of 18 states in opposition to the Energy Independence and Security Act, which they claim is a backdoor attempt to impose the failed Clean Power Plan. "The Biden Administration and its allies in Congress are attempting...
Appellate court grants Justice Department access to seized classified files in blow to Trump, trial judge
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously sided with the Justice Department on Wednesday in its fight with former President Donald Trump over access to about 100 classified documents the FBI took from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in a court-approved Aug. 8 search. The appellate court,...
DHS watchdog stands by call to relocate illegal immigrants from NM ICE facility with 'egregious' conditions
A new Department of Homeland Security watchdog report recommends that migrants be relocated from a New Mexico ICE facility after it found "egregious" conditions for detainees.
Bill Introduced To Bring Independent Oversight to Federal Prison System
Legislation was introduced this week in Congress that would bring independent oversight to the beleaguered federal prison system. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D–Ga.), Sen. Mike Braun (R–Ind.), and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D–Ill.) introduced the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Wednesday. The bill would require the Department of Justice's Inspector General to conduct detailed inspections of each of the Bureau of Prisons' 122 facilities and, more significantly, create an independent Justice Department ombudsman to investigate complaints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’
Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
Here are the 4 people who Trump and the DOJ proposed to be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents
The DOJ and Trump's legal team each named two proposed special masters: Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith, Raymond J. Dearie, and Paul Huck, Jr.
The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special master review
The special master will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on files lugged to Mar-a-Lago. None of the five vendors the DOJ suggested to scan docs wanted to work with Trump, per a new filing. The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
U.S. appeals court says Trump criminal probe can resume classified records review
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised.
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
FBI allegedly engaging in 'purge' of conservative employees, retaliating against whistleblowers: Jim Jordan
The FBI is allegedly engaging in a “purge” of conservative employees and retaliating against whistleblowers who have made protected disclosures to Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.
Washington Examiner
DOJ accuses 47 of stealing millions in largest COVID-19 fraud scheme yet
The Justice Department slapped charges Tuesday against 47 people who allegedly participated in a "$250 million fraud scheme" involving funds intended to feed children, in what authorities are dubbing the "largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet." Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, and 46 others were hit with...
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states.
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
Feds raided ex-Trump Justice official in conspiracy, obstruction probe, filing say
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a U.S. Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.
U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI's list of seized records is accurate
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete.
Former DOJ official says special master telling Trump to ‘put up or shut up’
Former Trump Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur said the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents is pushing the former president’s legal team to “put up or shut up” regarding claims of planted materials and declassified documents. Isgur, a political commentator, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that special...
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
Comments / 0