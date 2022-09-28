ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 15 Women’s Golf Set to Host Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The University of Arkansas women’s and men’s golf teams are set to host the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods at Blessings Golf Club. Tournament play is set to commence Monday, Oct. 3, and run through Wednesday, Oct. 5. Admission is free and the GOLF Channel will stream each day of the three-day tournament at 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT and the game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on CBS. How to listen: Fans...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Men’s Tennis Continue Fall at ITA All-American Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continues its fall season as they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the ITA All-American Championships, held Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Michael D. Case Center on the University of Tulsa’s campus as well as the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 16 Razorbacks compete in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival

FAYETTEVILLE – Competing in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, No. 16 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high and open races are held on Saturday. Information on parking for each day is available here: https://www.chilepepperfestival.org/race/race-day-parking/
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas MGolf to Host 3rd Annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE – Ranked as one of the top 15 events in each of its first two years, Arkansas will once again be the center of the collegiate golf world with the playing of the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, Oct. 3-5 (Mon.-Wed.) at Blessings Golf Club.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Knox Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior tight end Trey Knox has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, better known as college football’s Academic Heisman. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Swept by Bulldogs in Starkville Series Opener

Arkansas’ first road series of the season began on Saturday afternoon, but the home team came away victorious as the Bulldogs handed the No. 23 Razorbacks their third loss of the year, and first in straight sets. The Hogs are now 1-2 in SEC play and 10-3 overall on...
STARKVILLE, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs to Face Bama in Home Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas returns home to compete in an SEC matchup against Alabama on Friday, Sept. 30. The Razorbacks are back to the Arkansas Natatorium after a road trip last weekend in which the Hogs went 2-1 against Florida, Nova Southeastern, and Florida Southern. Opponents: Alabama Crimson Tide.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival Day One

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Pea Ridge native riding out Ian in Fort Myers

The town of Pea Ridge is more than 1,300 miles from where Hurricane Ian is making landfall over Sanibel Island / Fort Myers Florida area, but one of Pea Ridge's former residents that now calls Fort Myers home is experiencing Ian’s full wrath. Working as an intensive care unit...
PEA RIDGE, AR
nwahomepage.com

There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista

There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
BELLA VISTA, AR

