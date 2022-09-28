Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 15 Women’s Golf Set to Host Blessings Collegiate Invitational
The University of Arkansas women’s and men’s golf teams are set to host the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods at Blessings Golf Club. Tournament play is set to commence Monday, Oct. 3, and run through Wednesday, Oct. 5. Admission is free and the GOLF Channel will stream each day of the three-day tournament at 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans slam Arkansas fans for 'embarrassing' Dixieland Delight rendition
One of the most intriguing matchups of Week 5 takes place in Fayetteville, where No. 20 Arkansas faces No. 2 Alabama. The Razorbacks haven’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006 and would be on a 15-game losing streak in the series if the Tide’s win in 2007 hadn’t been vacated.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT and the game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on CBS. How to listen: Fans...
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Continue Fall at ITA All-American Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continues its fall season as they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the ITA All-American Championships, held Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Michael D. Case Center on the University of Tulsa’s campus as well as the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park.
Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Alabama vs. Arkansas football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, and streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNo. 20 Arkansas: A tough, unlucky loss to Texas A&M last week ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 16 Razorbacks compete in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – Competing in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, No. 16 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high and open races are held on Saturday. Information on parking for each day is available here: https://www.chilepepperfestival.org/race/race-day-parking/
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas MGolf to Host 3rd Annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – Ranked as one of the top 15 events in each of its first two years, Arkansas will once again be the center of the collegiate golf world with the playing of the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, Oct. 3-5 (Mon.-Wed.) at Blessings Golf Club.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Knox Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior tight end Trey Knox has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, better known as college football’s Academic Heisman. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success,...
How Hogs' Drew Sanders Shows Why Alabama Big Favorite
No knocking anybody, but there's a way to see big gap between Hogs, Tide.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Swept by Bulldogs in Starkville Series Opener
Arkansas’ first road series of the season began on Saturday afternoon, but the home team came away victorious as the Bulldogs handed the No. 23 Razorbacks their third loss of the year, and first in straight sets. The Hogs are now 1-2 in SEC play and 10-3 overall on...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs to Face Bama in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas returns home to compete in an SEC matchup against Alabama on Friday, Sept. 30. The Razorbacks are back to the Arkansas Natatorium after a road trip last weekend in which the Hogs went 2-1 against Florida, Nova Southeastern, and Florida Southern. Opponents: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
topshelfmusicmag.com
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival Day One
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
KHBS
Pea Ridge native riding out Ian in Fort Myers
The town of Pea Ridge is more than 1,300 miles from where Hurricane Ian is making landfall over Sanibel Island / Fort Myers Florida area, but one of Pea Ridge's former residents that now calls Fort Myers home is experiencing Ian’s full wrath. Working as an intensive care unit...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
nwahomepage.com
There can only be one “Top Dog” in Bella Vista
There can only be one top dog at a fun competition this weekend. Watch as Nancy Cullins, Bruce Portillo, and “Tucker” are here with details on the 17th Annual Wiener Takes All race. 17th Annual “Wiener Takes All”. Saturday, October 1 | 9:00 a.m. Loch Lomond Dam...
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort Smith
If you've driven up Market Trce Rd in Fort Smith, there is a good chance you've seen a new bright yellow restaurant building. While the signs are up, we now know that this will be another El Toro location.
