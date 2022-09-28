Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Amazon's cheap QLED 4K TVs have great PS5 support, but there's a Dolby Atmos catch
At Amazon's big September 2022 event, the company unveiled the first QLED Fire TVs made under its own Omni brand. The initial info sounded incredibly well specced for the price – we're talking a direct full array backlight with local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive HDR, the wider colors of QLED, 4K resolution, a nearly bezel-free design, and 65-inch and 75-inch size options, all for $799 for the 65-inch, or $1,099 for the 75-inch. (The sets are not currently planned for launch outside the US.)
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Razer and Verizon introduce ‘the world’s first 5G gaming handheld’, and it’s coming soon
Razer's pre-announced gaming handheld is coming to the United States on Verizon with support for Ultra Wideband. Here's what we know so far, and when we'll learn more.
Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld - What We Know So Far
It seems the handheld gaming market is heating up. Where previously Nintendo was dominating the high-power portable gaming scene with the Nintendo Switch, new high-profile contenders like the Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud are muscling in — apparently, even PlayStation might be giving portable gaming another go in the next few years, despite the complete failure of the PlayStation Vita. Now, it looks like Nintendo will be finding an unlikely competitor in the team of Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Hori Split Pad Compact Review
Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
Grab an HP Budget Desktop Gaming PC for Under $700: Real Deals
If you want to pick up a nice little gaming desktop PC, then consider the HP Omen 30L for only $699. With a Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, and RX 6600XT GPU, this computer should be able to play any of the latest games on medium to high settings.
Digital Trends
Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale
Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.
Digital Trends
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop
“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 4K TVs, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5, the company's speedy T7 portable SSD, solid options for TVs in a range of sizes from TCL, LG, and Samsung, and $150 off the latest-generation MacBook Airs in different configurations.
ZDNet
Anker's new VR P10 wireless earbuds promise gaming freedom without lag
Anker's newly introduced Soundcore VR P10 truly wireless earbuds, available soon, aim to be the answer millions of VR gamers have been looking for. Until now, the options for using true wireless earbuds with VR consoles (like the PSVR) and headsets (like Meta's Quest family) have been almost nonexistent. While...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Amazon Deal of the Day includes three Innocn monitors starting at $199 USD
The $199 15.6-inch 15K1F, $299 27-inch 27C1U, and $399 40-inch 40C1R are more affordable than many alternatives while offering similar features such as OLED, 144 Hz, FreeSync, and more. Innocn says the sale should begin on September 27. Three Innocn monitors are all on sale for a limited time for...
Leaked pictures of the first-ever gaming Chromebook show just how much RGB there will be
The past couple of days have been dominated by Google's announcement about shutting down Stadia by January 2023. The decision, while sadly expected, also took many by surprise — including game developers who were just days or weeks away from launching their titles. But there may be a sliver of hope for gaming enthusiasts within the Google ecosystem. Lenovo is seemingly preparing the release of a "gaming" oriented Chromebook, aptly named the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook.
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
The Verge
The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now
The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
NFL・
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
IGN
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars
The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
AMD Preps Radeon Pro W6300 2GB GPU For Desktops
As AMD mentions Radeon Pro W6300 on its website, Radeon RX 6300 emerges on the radar.
Comments / 0