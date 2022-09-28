Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
Eaton Register Herald
Camden resident questions council on zoning
CAMDEN — Camden Village Council held its bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, and heard from several residents of the village, approved several ordinances, and set a date for Trick or Treat. During the public participation segment of the meeting, council heard from Brian Koons, a resident of Camden...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with new EMA director
EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
Eaton Register Herald
Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized
EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
Eaton Register Herald
PCAA celebrates 35 years
EATON — The Preble County Art Association celebrated its 35th anniversary at its Preble Arts facility in downtown Eaton, on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Back in 1965, there was a group of artists who got together to be creative and promote the art in in the area. And then through the years it got to be bigger and started growing more. And eventually they had a location, an art center at the old Sinclair building, and in 1987, the old Sinclair building was caught on fire, and that’s when they lost everything, and they decided they needed to do something to acquire a new facility,” Executive Director Claudia Edwards shared. “So in 1987, the Preble County Art Association became incorporated as a nonprofit and in order to begin fundraising for a new for a new building.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Fall Farm Fest set for Oct. 8-9
TROY – Looking for something to do to kick-off the fall season? Look no further than Lost Creek Reserve located at 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. This 456-acre park is the setting for Miami County Park District’s annual Fall Farm Fest. On Oct. 8 and 9 the historic Knoop Homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a hub of activity for the thousands of people who attend.
1017thepoint.com
MAYOR SNOW THANKS COMMUNITY FOR SEARA BURTON SUPPORT
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Mayor Dave Snow on Thursday reflected on what was a very difficult week with the funeral service of Officer Seara Burton. Snow posted "I am so proud of this entire community for navigating that difficulty with grace, dignity, and reverence for the heroic service of Officer Burton" Snow also encouraged everyone to watch a short but professionally produced video looking back on Monday’s event. You can find a link to that video on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and across social media.
miamistudent.net
City Council’s dissent against Roe v. Wade overturning draws crowd
Nearly every seat was filled in Oxford’s Court House during city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “There’s all kinds of an audience,” Mayor William Snavely said as he walked in. Resolution for reproductive freedom sparks controversy. Many people attended to share their opinions about a...
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
dayton.com
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
Sewer project to close Washington Township road
Crews will be extending a sanitary sewer for a new residential home. While this project is privately funded through a contractor, the work cannot be safely completed with the roadway open to traffic.
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington City Schools District continues to add security upgrades
WILMINGTON — It’s a sign of the times when a facilities report given to the school board centers on security and safety measures. In that facilities update, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Director of Operations Curt Bone noted that the administrative offices for both of the district’s elementary schools, Holmes and Denver Place, are currently in the middle of those buildings “which may have been a great design in the 1950s, but not really advantageous for today’s climate.”
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
Eaton Register Herald
Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise
EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
Commission approves $7M loan fund for Dayton small businesses
The Dayton City Commission approved the creation of the First Floor Fund with the goal to grow the local economy and support women and minority-owned businesses.
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
