ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Eaton Register Herald

Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
LEWISBURG, OH
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Preble County, OH
City
Gratis, OH
Preble County, OH
Government
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Odot#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Www Ohgo Com#Quaker Trace
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg

One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise

EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
dayton.com

East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side

The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

2 dead in semitruck crash in Mercer County, Ohio

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon. Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
linknky.com

Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone

The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy