Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
WLWT 5
Officials: 1 flown to trauma center after being entrapped under live power lines
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — One person is in serious but stable condition after being entrapped by live power lines following a crash that included a United States Postal Service vehicle in Clinton County. Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District says they were called to the 700 block of Lebanon Road for a...
At least 1 person hospitalized following crash in Miami County
MONROE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon, according the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at around 2:52 p.m. One person was transported by ambulance to Grandview Hospital...
eaglecountryonline.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
Semi truck carrying cars destroyed after overnight fire on I-70 in Clayton
CLAYTON — The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 is shut down near Crestway Road after a semi-truck trailer caught fire overnight in Clayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene just after 2:00 a.m., according to OSHP dispatch. Dispatch confirmed to us that no one...
Eaton Register Herald
Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise
EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
dayton.com
East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side
The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
WANE-TV
2 dead in semitruck crash in Mercer County, Ohio
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon. Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
wyso.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Butterflies and bees flutter through the knee-high grass in the field...
WLWT 5
Remnants of Ian move toward Cincinnati
Clouds and a few spotty showers are possible today as the remnants of Ian move in. Most of us stay dry and gusty.
linknky.com
Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone
The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
Pursuit ends in crash in Moraine; Juvenile occupants injured
MORAINE — A pursuit ended in a crash in Moraine Saturday morning. The crash happened in the 2000 block of North Springboro Pike around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports. A sergeant with Moraine Police Department said the single car involved in the crash was reported stolen by the...
