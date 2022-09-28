ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

John Hood: Should today's teens be optimistic?

RALEIGH — The North Carolina of my childhood had an economy very different from that of the average state. Today our economy remains distinctive, though not by as much. When I started my first paid job in 1979 — teaching four-year-olds how to tap dance — manufacturing accounted for fully a third of North Carolina’s gross domestic product, 10 points higher than the national average of 23%. On the other hand, our financial sector had not yet vaulted into national significance. Banking, insurance, and real estate accounted for 11% of North Carolina’s GDP in 1979, vs. the national average of 15%.
ECONOMY
neusenews.com

Frink history teacher wins statewide award

History teacher Chadwick Stokes, who is active in Revolutionary era reenactment events, directs EB Frink Middle School students during a living history event he organized in 2019. Stokes has won an Outstanding Teacher of North Carolina History Award for 2022 from the Historical Society of North Carolina. An EB Frink...
EDUCATION
neusenews.com

Letter to the Editor: Taylor Black Cemetery - Culture, Heritage, Identity - A story of Restoration

Taylor Black Cemetery is located off Griffin Road in Bullhead Township, Greene County, North Carolina in the middle of a field. Though it wasn’t always like that, when it was first created it was a communal place with a house next to it. However, through many changes in the deed it has been relegated to something as little known as a stop in famer’s field. To get there you must travel down a barely trodden dirt path. The first documented burial in Taylor Black Cemetery was Lucinda Edwards Taylor in 1893, information which was obtained from the 1939 Greene County cemetery survey. Over 100 years of history buried in one area and no one barely even remembers it or knows it is there. As a community it is our job, nay, our responsibility to look after our own heritage because if we won’t do it, then how can we charge the task to someone else and expect satisfactory results. This became the reason for our non-profit so that we can make sure we honor the men and women that came before us as they eternally watch over us in spirit, the least we can do is maintain their final resting space.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Obituary - Nell Harper Smith

Seven Springs - Lannie Nell Harper Smith, 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Nell was born in Lenoir County to the late Leon and Carrie Mae Sutton Harper on July 7, 1933. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Calvin “TC” Smith; siblings, Mary Whitfield, Hazel Alphin, Wesley “Red” Harper, Leslie Harper, and Sherriff Leo Harper; and grandson-in-law Sgt. William Josh Turner.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy