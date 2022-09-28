Taylor Black Cemetery is located off Griffin Road in Bullhead Township, Greene County, North Carolina in the middle of a field. Though it wasn’t always like that, when it was first created it was a communal place with a house next to it. However, through many changes in the deed it has been relegated to something as little known as a stop in famer’s field. To get there you must travel down a barely trodden dirt path. The first documented burial in Taylor Black Cemetery was Lucinda Edwards Taylor in 1893, information which was obtained from the 1939 Greene County cemetery survey. Over 100 years of history buried in one area and no one barely even remembers it or knows it is there. As a community it is our job, nay, our responsibility to look after our own heritage because if we won’t do it, then how can we charge the task to someone else and expect satisfactory results. This became the reason for our non-profit so that we can make sure we honor the men and women that came before us as they eternally watch over us in spirit, the least we can do is maintain their final resting space.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO