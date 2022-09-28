ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Alexandria, OH

Eaton Register Herald

Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
LEWISBURG, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Commissioners meet with new EMA director

EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield car show raises funds for K-9 unit

SPRINGFIELD — In his department report at the Sept. 22 Springfield Board of Trustees meeting, Police Chief Jack Simone thanked all who helped with the inaugural K-9s & Cars Show fundraiser Sept. 18. Simone stated the event was a fundraiser for the department’s K-9 unit and included visits from...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home

Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized

EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise

EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side

The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
DAYTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg

One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
dayton.com

Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Owners sell Butler County company to their employees

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
HAMILTON, OH
The Lima News

Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County

MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

