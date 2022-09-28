ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Sept. 29, 11:15 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections that were missed today (Thursday) will be picked up tomorrow (Friday). Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, October 3, 2022. County collection centers will reopen tomorrow and resume their regular schedule. The Leveda Brown Transfer...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville services and facilities update #6 – post Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All City of Gainesville offices and facilities remain closed today and will reopen Monday, Oct. 3. Refuse Collection: Trash and recycling pickup occurs today only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Neighbors who miss today’s pickup may set out additional trash bags beside their cart next Thursday, Oct. 6, for collection. Regular refuse collection resumes Monday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

Premier Concrete Contractors in Gainesville FL: Concrete Gainesville Pros

Technology changed the concrete industry exceptionally in recent years. Concrete Gainesville Pros stays on top of industry trends to provide high-quality services for affordable, fair pricing. Concrete Gainesville Pros is a trustworthy concrete services provider in Gainesville, Florida. Their experience and commitment to quality make them one of the best concrete contractors in Gainesville FL.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

WCJB-TV20's Paige's Kitchen hosts Food Drive in Three Counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – WCJB-TV20 and its segment Paige’s Kitchen are hosting a food and financial donation drive, “All For One and Food For All,” from October 1-November 15, 2022. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, along with three other agencies, will be the recipients of this drive’s efforts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Nelson Metals will have hurricane giveaway for those affected by Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to support relief efforts for those affected by Ian. The event will be at Nelson Metals, which is 4505 NW 13th St. Since Ian made landfall Wednesday, millions are without power as others face destroyed homes and communities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Public Schools will reopen Monday

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Jackie Johnson from Alachua County Public Schools, all schools have resumed normal operations and will reopen for classes on Monday, October 3. Information about how the district will make up the days lost due to the storm will be shared in the next...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Worker arrested after feasting on employer's credit card at Chipotle

A worker was arrested after allegedly feasting on his employer’s credit card at Chipotle Mexican Grill at Villages Crossroads in Lady Lake. Pedro Jose Mercado Gonzalez, 36, of Leesburg, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit after he used a company credit card to pay for $24.50 worth of food at Chipotle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He also purchased a $100 Chipotle gift card.
LADY LAKE, FL

