wuft.org
Gainesville grocery stores struggle to keep up with demand ahead of storm
Gainesville grocery stores are struggling to keep up with rising demand for supplies like water and toilet paper. While necessities are being restocked as quickly as possible prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, it is unclear how late stores will remain open. As of noon Wednesday, several locations still have...
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 11:15 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Waste Collection
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections that were missed today (Thursday) will be picked up tomorrow (Friday). Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, October 3, 2022. County collection centers will reopen tomorrow and resume their regular schedule. The Leveda Brown Transfer...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville services and facilities update #6 – post Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All City of Gainesville offices and facilities remain closed today and will reopen Monday, Oct. 3. Refuse Collection: Trash and recycling pickup occurs today only for residents with regularly scheduled Thursday collections. Neighbors who miss today’s pickup may set out additional trash bags beside their cart next Thursday, Oct. 6, for collection. Regular refuse collection resumes Monday.
WCJB
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
getnews.info
alachuachronicle.com
WCJB-TV20’s Paige’s Kitchen hosts Food Drive in Three Counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – WCJB-TV20 and its segment Paige’s Kitchen are hosting a food and financial donation drive, “All For One and Food For All,” from October 1-November 15, 2022. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, along with three other agencies, will be the recipients of this drive’s efforts.
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday morning
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Alachua Police Department (APD) will be holding Coffee with a Cop at the Alachua McDonald’s (16018 NW US HWY 441, Alachua, FL 32615) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a free cup of...
WCJB
Nelson Metals will have hurricane giveaway for those affected by Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s parent company Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army to support relief efforts for those affected by Ian. The event will be at Nelson Metals, which is 4505 NW 13th St. Since Ian made landfall Wednesday, millions are without power as others face destroyed homes and communities.
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
WCJB
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
WCJB
Family-owned business gives free meals to first responders following Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida family-owned restaurant, Cilantro Tacos, is showing its gratitude to first responders. “Food is our love language, so that’s kind of the best we can share support,” said Nataly Meth. Nataly and Nathan Meth are not only siblings, but also the co-owners...
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport. American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. . Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. . As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
WCJB
Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s strongest winds. A massive 40-foot tree was knocked down in Melrose. This happened feet away from Phillip and Sons Funeral Home. Residents said this tree has been here since the 1950s. In Interlachen and...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Public Schools will reopen Monday
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Jackie Johnson from Alachua County Public Schools, all schools have resumed normal operations and will reopen for classes on Monday, October 3. Information about how the district will make up the days lost due to the storm will be shared in the next...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
villages-news.com
