Eaton Register Herald
PCAA celebrates 35 years
EATON — The Preble County Art Association celebrated its 35th anniversary at its Preble Arts facility in downtown Eaton, on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Back in 1965, there was a group of artists who got together to be creative and promote the art in in the area. And then through the years it got to be bigger and started growing more. And eventually they had a location, an art center at the old Sinclair building, and in 1987, the old Sinclair building was caught on fire, and that’s when they lost everything, and they decided they needed to do something to acquire a new facility,” Executive Director Claudia Edwards shared. “So in 1987, the Preble County Art Association became incorporated as a nonprofit and in order to begin fundraising for a new for a new building.”
Eaton Register Herald
Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized
EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with new EMA director
EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
WDTN
The Great Ohio Toy Show Returns to Xenia!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We chat with our friends Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Leslie Batta, founder of Batta Cats, and collector, Ed Sanchez!. The Great Ohio Toy Show will take place at the Greene County Expo Center on Oct. 1 from 9...
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
City of Dayton conducting residential survey
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Act of kindness causes ripple effect in Richmond in honor of Officer Burton
An incredible act of kindness inspired by the relationship late Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton had with her community.
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
dayton.com
UD alum to be first nonbinary cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Molly Kearney, a University of Dayton alum, will be the first nonbinary cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” according to www.nbcnews.com. The season premiere of “SNL” will air Saturday night on NBC and will be available for streaming live on Peacock. Live shows will continue on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, according to a press release from NBC.
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
Eaton Register Herald
Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise
EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
countynewsonline.org
New dogs at the Shelter – including 3 Puppies
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Fox 19
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local student has vowed to fulfill her Homecoming duties after learning her election might have been a prank. Cass Steiner says she was voted by her peers as the sophomore Homecoming Princess at Mariemont High School. “Originally, I was really, really, really excited,” Cass said. “Just...
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
