West Alexandria, OH

Eaton Register Herald

PCAA celebrates 35 years

EATON — The Preble County Art Association celebrated its 35th anniversary at its Preble Arts facility in downtown Eaton, on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Back in 1965, there was a group of artists who got together to be creative and promote the art in in the area. And then through the years it got to be bigger and started growing more. And eventually they had a location, an art center at the old Sinclair building, and in 1987, the old Sinclair building was caught on fire, and that’s when they lost everything, and they decided they needed to do something to acquire a new facility,” Executive Director Claudia Edwards shared. “So in 1987, the Preble County Art Association became incorporated as a nonprofit and in order to begin fundraising for a new for a new building.”
EATON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized

EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAYOR SNOW THANKS COMMUNITY FOR SEARA BURTON SUPPORT

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Mayor Dave Snow on Thursday reflected on what was a very difficult week with the funeral service of Officer Seara Burton. Snow posted "I am so proud of this entire community for navigating that difficulty with grace, dignity, and reverence for the heroic service of Officer Burton" Snow also encouraged everyone to watch a short but professionally produced video looking back on Monday’s event. You can find a link to that video on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and across social media.
RICHMOND, IN
Eaton Register Herald

51st annual Pork Festival a success

EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend

The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
SPRING VALLEY, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Standard

Old tree to be removed, reused

CELINA - An old white oak tree off of Wild Cherry Street is set to be removed due to its proximity to phase 1 of the Celina City Schools expansion project. Its location on city property is in the middle of the path of the approved pre-K-sixth grade Celina Intermediate School expansion, part of the overall $126.8 million project.
CELINA, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home

Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Commissioners meet with new EMA director

EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side

The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton conducting residential survey

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
LEWISBURG, OH

