Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Eaton Register Herald
PCAA celebrates 35 years
EATON — The Preble County Art Association celebrated its 35th anniversary at its Preble Arts facility in downtown Eaton, on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Back in 1965, there was a group of artists who got together to be creative and promote the art in in the area. And then through the years it got to be bigger and started growing more. And eventually they had a location, an art center at the old Sinclair building, and in 1987, the old Sinclair building was caught on fire, and that’s when they lost everything, and they decided they needed to do something to acquire a new facility,” Executive Director Claudia Edwards shared. “So in 1987, the Preble County Art Association became incorporated as a nonprofit and in order to begin fundraising for a new for a new building.”
Eaton Register Herald
Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized
EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
1017thepoint.com
MAYOR SNOW THANKS COMMUNITY FOR SEARA BURTON SUPPORT
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Mayor Dave Snow on Thursday reflected on what was a very difficult week with the funeral service of Officer Seara Burton. Snow posted "I am so proud of this entire community for navigating that difficulty with grace, dignity, and reverence for the heroic service of Officer Burton" Snow also encouraged everyone to watch a short but professionally produced video looking back on Monday’s event. You can find a link to that video on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and across social media.
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
Daily Standard
Old tree to be removed, reused
CELINA - An old white oak tree off of Wild Cherry Street is set to be removed due to its proximity to phase 1 of the Celina City Schools expansion project. Its location on city property is in the middle of the path of the approved pre-K-sixth grade Celina Intermediate School expansion, part of the overall $126.8 million project.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
Act of kindness causes ripple effect in Richmond in honor of Officer Burton
An incredible act of kindness inspired by the relationship late Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton had with her community.
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with new EMA director
EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
dayton.com
East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side
The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday. The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter. Managing owner...
City of Dayton conducting residential survey
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
Comments / 0