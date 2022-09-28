Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Transit Progress: First battery charging station installed for Milwaukee County’s East-West BRT line
Progress continues on Milwaukee County’s innovative East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line with the installation of the first charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. The planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit line operated by the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is scheduled to begin service in...
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
Masks no longer required on MCTS buses
Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the community's COVID-19 risk level dropped to "low."
CBS 58
Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
WISN
Milwaukee leaders 'frustrated' after committee meeting to resolve police union lawsuit
MILWAUKEE — Frustration followed a Milwaukee Public Safety Committee meeting Friday. Committee members first met with Milwaukee police union leaders, department employees, City Attorney Tearman Spencer and a few of his deputy attorneys. The group was supposed to discuss the recent lawsuit the Police Union filed against the city...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
Milwaukee residents allowed to rake leaves into curb lanes starting Oct. 1
Starting Saturday, Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes. The city will begin collecting leaves from the curb lanes on Oct. 17.
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
CBS 58
Creative studio in Cudahy provides space for artists to grow and show off work
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There is a new space for artists to grow and show off their work in Milwaukee County. Task opened Friday on Grange Avenue in Cudahy. It will serve as a creative space for artists of any medium to strengthen their portfolio in an open, supportive workspace.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Downtown West Bend Association votes to ban political affiliated booths at farmers market
WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Association (DWBA) voted to no longer allow political affiliated groups, organizations or candidates to participate by renting a booth in the West Bend Farmers Market, after a volunteer for the Republican Party of Washington County displayed a sign featuring a swastika in an attempt to associate the Democratic party with extremist regimes, during the Sept. 24 market, on Wednesday.
Republicans sue Milwaukee officials over city's vote initiative
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Election Commission after alleging the city's voter outreach program violates Wisconsin election laws.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents receive absentee ballots for November 8, 2022 general election
Washington County, WI – Clerks across Washington County officially mailed absentee ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election. All voters should bring identification to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polls open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Not sure who your clerk is? Click HERE...
CBS 58
As Domestic Violence Awareness month nears, advocates urge folks in need to use available help
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocacy groups in Milwaukee are saying the domestic violence issue is getting worse. Groups like Sojourner Family Peace Center and The Asha Project are spreading awareness in October in hopes of getting a handle on the issue. The Milwaukee Police Department and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin...
