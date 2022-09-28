ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his groin and be placed on injured reserve.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending biceps injury earlier this week.

Bosa exited Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in the first half. He was trying to circle around left end in the first quarter when he hit the ground and grabbed at his upper right leg. He left the field under his own power but threw his helmet to the ground before heading to the locker room.

Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 1.5 sacks on the season and four quarterback hits. In seven seasons, all with the Chargers, he has 298 tackles with 59 1/2 sacks in 82 games (77 starts).

--Field Level Media

#Pro Bowl#Jaguars#American Football
