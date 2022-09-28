Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eaton Register Herald
PCAA celebrates 35 years
EATON — The Preble County Art Association celebrated its 35th anniversary at its Preble Arts facility in downtown Eaton, on Thursday, Sept. 15. “Back in 1965, there was a group of artists who got together to be creative and promote the art in in the area. And then through the years it got to be bigger and started growing more. And eventually they had a location, an art center at the old Sinclair building, and in 1987, the old Sinclair building was caught on fire, and that’s when they lost everything, and they decided they needed to do something to acquire a new facility,” Executive Director Claudia Edwards shared. “So in 1987, the Preble County Art Association became incorporated as a nonprofit and in order to begin fundraising for a new for a new building.”
Eaton Register Herald
Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized
EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
Eaton Register Herald
Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise
EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with new EMA director
EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton, Shawnee seeking league titles
PREBLE COUNTY — With three weeks left in the volleyball season Eaton and Preble Shawnee are still on pace to stay near the top of their respect league races. Eaton enters this week 11-2 overall and sits 7-1 and on top of the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division standings.
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton wins county cross country titles
EATON — Eaton’s boys and girls cross country teams claimed county title last week at the annual Preble County Cross Country Championship held at the Eaton Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Both teams scored a perfect 15 points. Preble Shawnee finsihed second in the girls race. No...
Eaton Register Herald
Blazers win 5th straight
PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton, National Trail and Preble Shawnee continued their winning ways on the gridiron last week as all three posted impressive wins to keep their league title and playoff hopes alive after six weeks. Eagles blank Mohawks, 35-0 MIDDLETOWN – Eaton’s defense not only shutout host Madison,...
Comments / 0