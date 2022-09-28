DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO