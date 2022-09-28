Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with new EMA director
EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
wyso.org
Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home
Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
Sewer project to close Washington Township road
Crews will be extending a sanitary sewer for a new residential home. While this project is privately funded through a contractor, the work cannot be safely completed with the roadway open to traffic.
linknky.com
Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone
The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield car show raises funds for K-9 unit
SPRINGFIELD — In his department report at the Sept. 22 Springfield Board of Trustees meeting, Police Chief Jack Simone thanked all who helped with the inaugural K-9s & Cars Show fundraiser Sept. 18. Simone stated the event was a fundraiser for the department’s K-9 unit and included visits from...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
miamistudent.net
City Council’s dissent against Roe v. Wade overturning draws crowd
Nearly every seat was filled in Oxford’s Court House during city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “There’s all kinds of an audience,” Mayor William Snavely said as he walked in. Resolution for reproductive freedom sparks controversy. Many people attended to share their opinions about a...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner has been ordered to pay $550,000 for using his companies to illegally discard waste, Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday. One-fourth of the penalty, worth $137,500, is ordered to be paid to the Little Miami Conservancy. "When it comes to protecting the...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton bar owner says city's new smoking ban unfairly targets her business
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city is taking a hard stance against smoking in enclosed public places and work spaces. Dayton is joining the list of other Kentucky communities that have enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances. What You Need To Know. The city of Dayton became the 42nd Kentucky...
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek superintendent, former board member take plea deals, avoid trial
GREENE COUNTY — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Doug Cozad and a former school board member have taken plea deals just days before they were set to go to trial. Cozad and Elizabeth Betz accepted plea agreements in Xenia Municipal Court Friday morning. In a statement posted to the district’s website,...
Eaton Register Herald
Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise
EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
eaglecountryonline.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
Eaton Register Herald
Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized
EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
