ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eaton Register Herald

Lewisburg discusses annexation, public safety staffing

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss village business. The meeting was brief and took place after a successful State of the Village event. Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert informed council there will be a manufacturer hiring event coming to the area soon. “They are...
LEWISBURG, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Commissioners meet with new EMA director

EATON — During a Monday, Sept. 19, regular Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board received a report from the new EMA (Emergency Management Agency director, Suzy Cottingim. Cottingim updated commissioners on the status of the department since her recent appointment as director, including the drafting process for...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home

Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been 'making due' in its current building. However, Chief Jeff Fiorita asserts the department must have a new home. According to Chief Fiorita, his officers must store their uniforms, gear, weapons and other essential equipment in three different areas of the station because their current building is just too small.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Camden, OH
linknky.com

Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone

The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield car show raises funds for K-9 unit

SPRINGFIELD — In his department report at the Sept. 22 Springfield Board of Trustees meeting, Police Chief Jack Simone thanked all who helped with the inaugural K-9s & Cars Show fundraiser Sept. 18. Simone stated the event was a fundraiser for the department’s K-9 unit and included visits from...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
miamistudent.net

City Council’s dissent against Roe v. Wade overturning draws crowd

Nearly every seat was filled in Oxford’s Court House during city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “There’s all kinds of an audience,” Mayor William Snavely said as he walked in. Resolution for reproductive freedom sparks controversy. Many people attended to share their opinions about a...
OXFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Town#Camden Village Council
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton bar owner says city's new smoking ban unfairly targets her business

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city is taking a hard stance against smoking in enclosed public places and work spaces. Dayton is joining the list of other Kentucky communities that have enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances. What You Need To Know. The city of Dayton became the 42nd Kentucky...
DAYTON, KY
Eaton Register Herald

Preble County LEPC to hold full scale exercise

EATON — The Preble County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is sponsoring a Full Scale Exercise on Saturday Oct. 1, at Nutrien Ag Solutions located at 7060 Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road, Eaton. This exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg

One firefighter was transported to UC Medical Burn Unit. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Lawrenceburg on Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames. After putting the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Newest Hall of Honor inductees recognized

EATON — The 2022 Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor recipients were recognized during the unveiling of plaques in their honor at the Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Historical Society’s Fall Gathering event. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created the...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy