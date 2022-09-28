ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30, police say. Officials say the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. The vehicle did leave the scene. The victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Courtland shooting; Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is expected to survive. Nobody is in custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Monona#Old Milwaukee#Medical Examiner#Violent Crime#Cbs
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire damages Pourman's in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 30 responded to the scene of a fire at Pourman's – located on Water Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. According to fire officials, someone dumped coals in the basement and didn’t distinguish them completely. Small wall fire resulted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday. RELATED: Medical examiner’s office identifies...
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car

MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
nbc15.com

Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy