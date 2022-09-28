Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30, police say. Officials say the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. The vehicle did leave the scene. The victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Courtland shooting; Milwaukee police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is expected to survive. Nobody is in custody.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal accident near E. Brady and N. Prospect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the victim to be 94-year-old Edith Hibbard of Milwaukee County. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal traffic accident near E. Brady and N. Prospect that left a 94-year-old Milwaukee woman dead. Police say it...
WISN
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
CBS 58
Driver hits bicyclist near 66th and Greenfield, arrested for OWI
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash between a car and a bicyclist in West Allis this morning left the biker injured and the driver behind bars. Police say it happened near 65th and Greenfield just before 10:00 a.m. The driver was arrested for OWI.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
CBS 58
Footage released from Aug. 11 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time tonight, we're seeing officer-worn body camera video of a drug bust and chase that ended with gunfire and an arrest. On Aug. 11, two Milwaukee police officers saw two people make a suspected drug deal at a gas station. One of the...
CBS 58
Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire damages Pourman's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 30 responded to the scene of a fire at Pourman's – located on Water Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. According to fire officials, someone dumped coals in the basement and didn’t distinguish them completely. Small wall fire resulted.
DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned
MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday. RELATED: Medical examiner’s office identifies...
abc17news.com
‘I can see the storm coming’: Mother of Darrell Brooks shares her fears ahead of his homicide trial
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Just days before Darrell Brooks’ trial, his mother is opening up about her concerns for what her son is capable of and what he might do in court. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha, and Brooks will represent himself against dozens of counts tied to his alleged role in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
nbc15.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
nbc15.com
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
CBS 58
Milwaukee bicyclist sustains life-threatening injuries Thursday morning
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are reporting a serious collision that has taken place at W. Fond Du Lac Ave. and W. Silver Spring Dr. MPD is investigating a "serious" collision that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29 at around 7:12 a.m. According to officials, a vehicle was turning right...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
