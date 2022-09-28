Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State players celebrate Rutgers win with Carmen Ohio
No. 3 Ohio State spent the last three weeks dominating football games. As it turns out, they don't all go that way. On Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes defeated Rutgers 49-10. It was a clunky performance offensively, but it was still a blowout victory that saw the starters out of the game in the fourth quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano nearly come to blows during Ohio State-Rutgers game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano nearly came to blows during the Ohio State-Rutgers game with the Buckeyes up 49-10. A sequence of events led to Schiano coming across the field, and both coaches pointing in each other’s faces on the Ohio State sideline. With 9:24 remaining, the incident started after Ohio State faked a punt, and the Buckeyes’ punter appeared to be hit late out of bounds.
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today
Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin’s Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU’s Upcoming Recruiting Weekend
It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football kicker appears confused, inexplicably misses the ball on kickoff attempt
Rutgers already has a tall order on its hand in an attempt to upset Ohio State on Saturday. But when the kicker misses the ball on a kickoff attempt, that makes things even more difficult. Jude McAtamney otherwise appeared to have a solid game for the Scarlett Knights, as he...
What We Learned Live: Buckeyes rout Rutgers
Ohio State moved to 5-0 with a 49-10 rout of visiting Rutgers on Saturday and we talked all about it on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Host Dave Biddle analyzes what we gleaned about the Buckeyes, we hear from Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen live from Ohio Stadium, and we take questions from our live audience.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
Watch: Wright State transfer Holden settling into new role for basketball Buckeyes
Tanner Holden is among a handful of new faces for the Ohio State men’s basketball team, which began practice for the new season on Wednesday. To hear OSU coach Chris Holtmann talk about Holden, it is obvious the Wright State guard transfer has made a good impact in his first few months as a member of the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
