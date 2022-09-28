ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4

Best OLED gaming monitor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From bulky CRTs to ultra-thin displays, gaming monitors have undergone many changes in the last few decades. As development in computer components and gaming consoles drove a need for better, faster and clearer visuals, monitors needed to keep up. For...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility

Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Google Stadia Shutdown Took Employees, Game Devs By Surprise

Google's decision to abruptly bring down the curtains on Stadia, its cloud-based game streaming service, took the entire gaming industry by surprise. Stadia wasn't exactly a universally beloved service, but it was a trailblazer for cloud computing in its own ways. Community members, of course, were distraught, especially players worried about spending money on games that will soon be lost and hardware turned obsolete in a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy

Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
ELECTRONICS
Gizmodo

How to Watch Elon Musk Reveal His Robot at Tesla AI Day

It’s been a little over a year since Elon Musk trotted a person in a spandex suit out on stage and paraded them around like a prototype robot, before saying “the Tesla bot will be real.” Now, he’s teasing that we’ll actually get to see one of his many, many promises escape the vapor at tonight’s Tesla AI Day. Or, at least, he says we’ll see enough of the robot for him to recruit talent that can actually translate his big brain goals into physical reality.
ENGINEERING
nextbigfuture.com

Google Shuts Down Stadia Gaming Platform

A few years ago Google launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. Stadia allowed streaming games for consumers. Google is shutting down Stadia as it hasn’t gained traction with users. Google is refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made...
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Stadia controllers could become e-waste unless Google issues Bluetooth update

Google's Stadia game-streaming service will die a nearly inevitable death early next year. Google is refunding players the cost of all their hardware and game purchases. But, so far, Google is also leaving Stadia players with controllers that, while once costing $70, will soon do less than a $20 Bluetooth gamepad.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision and increased the console’s price in the UK. While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition...
FIFA
IGN

Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED, Simpsons Arcade Cabinet, and More

Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including yet another price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console (both colors now available), 25% off a PS5 Pulse 3D headset, $300 off The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet, a WD Black 1TB PS5 SSD with preinstalled heatsink for $129, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Google Stadia shutdown means less console action for Apple gamers

Google Stadia cloud gaming service is being shut down. It allowed Mac, iPad and iPhone users to play console-quality games, but its developer admits it never found an audience. Other cloud-gaming services remain, including Microsoft’s online version of Xbox and Amazon Luna. Google decides to kill Stadia cloud gaming...
SOFTWARE
Gizmodo

Google Killing Stadia, Issuing Refunds for Hardware and Games

Stadia is not long for this world. Google’s cloud gaming service will persist for a few more months until it shuts down completely in January. The news came via a blog post by Stadia’s General Manager, Phil Harrison, where he goes into detail on how Google’s phasing out its cloud gaming service. Google will refund all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store, including the marquee controller. Any games and add-on content purchased through the service will also get refunded.
TECHNOLOGY
Gizmodo

Sega Genesis Games Are Now Playable on the Analogue Pocket

The ‘90s rivalry between the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis was fierce, dividing playgrounds across the country. But three decades later, if you’ve managed to get your hands on an Analogue Pocket, you don’t have to take a side, as the handheld now plays both SNES and Genesis games with some easy updates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Google Didn't Tell Game Developers About Stadia Shut Down

Today, Google officially announced an end to its Stadia streaming service. While the writing was on the wall for quite some time, there were still multiple games in development for the platform, including Tangle Tower. The game was set to release on the service in just two days and Tom Vian of SFB Games didn't find out until the news broke online. Vian shared his disappointment about the news on Twitter, where he called it "pretty upsetting." Old Skuul CEO Rebecca Heineman replied to Vian's Tweet, revealing that she was also unaware, and her studio had a game set to release on Stadia on November 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now

The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
NFL
getnews.info

LDCloud: An Innovative Cloud Phone App Designed to Provide Cloud-Based Andriod OS and a Seamless Cloud Gaming Experience

LDCloud is an Impressive Cloud Phone App Modelled to Provide Users with 24/7 Unlimited Access to Play Games and Run Apps on the Cloud Without Consuming Local Data or Power. Sep 30th, 2022 – Hong Kong LDCloud International Co. Limited, a China-based company that is most reliable when it comes to mobile cloud gaming is thrilled to announce today, its newest cloud phone app – LDCloud. LDCloud is a platform designed to provide 24-hour cloud hosting for apps, cloud gaming emulators, and APK grinding with zero data and power consumption.
CELL PHONES
Gizmodo

Apple's Korean Headquarters Raided by Antitrust Investigators

Apple’s South Korea offices were raided by antitrust regulators on Friday over a case of shoddy math, according to multiple reports. Antitrust investigators in the Korean Fair Trade Commission conducted an early morning raid on Apple’s Korean headquarters following complaints from mobile developers accusing the company of charging them fees above the typical 30% App Store commission on purchases, according to reports in local media picked up by MacRumors. The raid marks the most dramatic escalation yet of Apple’s lengthy battle with South Korean regulators over the fairness of its App Store policies.
BUSINESS

