Best OLED gaming monitor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From bulky CRTs to ultra-thin displays, gaming monitors have undergone many changes in the last few decades. As development in computer components and gaming consoles drove a need for better, faster and clearer visuals, monitors needed to keep up. For...
Save 50% on the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam at Amazon
The Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best webcams around, providing great picture quality. It's on sale at Amazon now, saving you $100.
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
Google Stadia Shutdown Took Employees, Game Devs By Surprise
Google's decision to abruptly bring down the curtains on Stadia, its cloud-based game streaming service, took the entire gaming industry by surprise. Stadia wasn't exactly a universally beloved service, but it was a trailblazer for cloud computing in its own ways. Community members, of course, were distraught, especially players worried about spending money on games that will soon be lost and hardware turned obsolete in a few months.
Best TVs: upgrade your lounge with the best OLED, QLED, 4K and Smart TVs
The best TVs to invest in for your next movie night, binge-watch, or the big game
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
Gizmodo
How to Watch Elon Musk Reveal His Robot at Tesla AI Day
It’s been a little over a year since Elon Musk trotted a person in a spandex suit out on stage and paraded them around like a prototype robot, before saying “the Tesla bot will be real.” Now, he’s teasing that we’ll actually get to see one of his many, many promises escape the vapor at tonight’s Tesla AI Day. Or, at least, he says we’ll see enough of the robot for him to recruit talent that can actually translate his big brain goals into physical reality.
nextbigfuture.com
Google Shuts Down Stadia Gaming Platform
A few years ago Google launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. Stadia allowed streaming games for consumers. Google is shutting down Stadia as it hasn’t gained traction with users. Google is refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made...
Ars Technica
Stadia controllers could become e-waste unless Google issues Bluetooth update
Google's Stadia game-streaming service will die a nearly inevitable death early next year. Google is refunding players the cost of all their hardware and game purchases. But, so far, Google is also leaving Stadia players with controllers that, while once costing $70, will soon do less than a $20 Bluetooth gamepad.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. Then in August, Sony decided to take the unprecedented decision and increased the console’s price in the UK. While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc and digital edition...
IGN
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED, Simpsons Arcade Cabinet, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including yet another price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console (both colors now available), 25% off a PS5 Pulse 3D headset, $300 off The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet, a WD Black 1TB PS5 SSD with preinstalled heatsink for $129, and more.
Cult of Mac
Google Stadia shutdown means less console action for Apple gamers
Google Stadia cloud gaming service is being shut down. It allowed Mac, iPad and iPhone users to play console-quality games, but its developer admits it never found an audience. Other cloud-gaming services remain, including Microsoft’s online version of Xbox and Amazon Luna. Google decides to kill Stadia cloud gaming...
Gizmodo
Google Killing Stadia, Issuing Refunds for Hardware and Games
Stadia is not long for this world. Google’s cloud gaming service will persist for a few more months until it shuts down completely in January. The news came via a blog post by Stadia’s General Manager, Phil Harrison, where he goes into detail on how Google’s phasing out its cloud gaming service. Google will refund all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store, including the marquee controller. Any games and add-on content purchased through the service will also get refunded.
Gizmodo
Sega Genesis Games Are Now Playable on the Analogue Pocket
The ‘90s rivalry between the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis was fierce, dividing playgrounds across the country. But three decades later, if you’ve managed to get your hands on an Analogue Pocket, you don’t have to take a side, as the handheld now plays both SNES and Genesis games with some easy updates.
ComicBook
Google Didn't Tell Game Developers About Stadia Shut Down
Today, Google officially announced an end to its Stadia streaming service. While the writing was on the wall for quite some time, there were still multiple games in development for the platform, including Tangle Tower. The game was set to release on the service in just two days and Tom Vian of SFB Games didn't find out until the news broke online. Vian shared his disappointment about the news on Twitter, where he called it "pretty upsetting." Old Skuul CEO Rebecca Heineman replied to Vian's Tweet, revealing that she was also unaware, and her studio had a game set to release on Stadia on November 1st.
Gizmodo
Former Nintendo QA Tester Claims Company Stomping Out Workers Who Want a Union
Unlike its poster boy Mario, Nintendo cannot seem to jump high enough to clear accusations they are working to stomp out unions among contracting staff harder than a boot planted squarely on a goomba’s head. In an interview with Axios, the person who filed an April complaint with the...
The Verge
The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now
The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
getnews.info
LDCloud: An Innovative Cloud Phone App Designed to Provide Cloud-Based Andriod OS and a Seamless Cloud Gaming Experience
LDCloud is an Impressive Cloud Phone App Modelled to Provide Users with 24/7 Unlimited Access to Play Games and Run Apps on the Cloud Without Consuming Local Data or Power. Sep 30th, 2022 – Hong Kong LDCloud International Co. Limited, a China-based company that is most reliable when it comes to mobile cloud gaming is thrilled to announce today, its newest cloud phone app – LDCloud. LDCloud is a platform designed to provide 24-hour cloud hosting for apps, cloud gaming emulators, and APK grinding with zero data and power consumption.
Gizmodo
Apple's Korean Headquarters Raided by Antitrust Investigators
Apple’s South Korea offices were raided by antitrust regulators on Friday over a case of shoddy math, according to multiple reports. Antitrust investigators in the Korean Fair Trade Commission conducted an early morning raid on Apple’s Korean headquarters following complaints from mobile developers accusing the company of charging them fees above the typical 30% App Store commission on purchases, according to reports in local media picked up by MacRumors. The raid marks the most dramatic escalation yet of Apple’s lengthy battle with South Korean regulators over the fairness of its App Store policies.
