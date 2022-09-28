Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
VICAM, Mexico — Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a new global survey, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found dead in June 2021. The...
Chief of Europe’s largest nuclear plant feared to have been kidnapped by Russian forces
THE chief of Europe’s largest nuclear plant is feared to have been kidnapped by Russian forces. Ukraine’s state nuclear firm Energoatom said Ihor Murashov was seized at about 4pm on Friday. It was after Vladimir Putin said he was annexing four Ukraine regions including Zaporizhzhia where the plant...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said...
Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre
With roosters crowing in the background as he speaks from the crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh that's been his home since 2017, Maung Sawyeddollah, 21, describes what happened when violent hate speech and disinformation targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar spread on Facebook. "We were good with most of the...
Vatican sanctions Nobel laureate
VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church's decades-long sex abuse scandal caught up with a Nobel Peace Prize winner Thursday, with the Vatican confirming that it sanctioned the East Timor independence hero, Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, following allegations that he sexually abused boys there during the 1990s. The Vatican admission...
Japan, China mark 50-year ties
TOKYO — Japan and China marked the 50th anniversary of normalization of their ties Thursday as their leaders Fumio Kishida and Xi Jinping stressed the importance of their strengthened relationship over the decades, though they still face difficulties. On Sept. 29, 1972, then-Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and Chinese Premier...
Thomas helps US advance to World Cup semis
SYDNEY — Alyssa Thomas and her United States teammates were tested for the first time in the World Cup by a physical Serbia team. After a slow start, the Americans used a dominant run spanning the half to take control of the game and reach the semifinals again. Thomas...
