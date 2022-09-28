Faribault EDA tables downtown redevelopment funding requests

Faribault’s Economic Development Authority is not ready to decide on requests to renew a voided grant and new loan for a major downtown redevelopment project.

EDA members said they still support the idea but want more details. Some also were concerned about draining the EDA’s financial reserves.

A redevelopment group has purchased 13 largely vacant historic buildings. They now plan to make essential exterior repairs to the buildings, then redevelop some themselves and sell off others.

The group of investors, which includes Mike and Mary Richie, has hired the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Rebound Partners, a Northfield real estate investment services firm, to lead the project.

They are asking the EDA for a $500,000 grant and a $500,000 loan.

The EDA had previously approved a $500,000 grant, to be awarded over two years as a forgivable loan. But that approval was nullified because a new limited liability company has been formed for the investors.

Some EDA commissioners were hesitant to renew the grant or give a loan, because the redevelopment plan has changed. Initially, the group planned to rehab all 13 buildings with commercial spaces and apartments. Now they are looking at doing some exterior repairs, then selling off some of the buildings.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nort Johnson said they’ll be “selective” about to whom they’d sell, and they already have interest from three prospective buyers.

“It’s so important to get these into friendly hands. For the downtown and for our community as a whole,” Johnson said.

EDA commissioners said they’d like representatives of the group to come back to another meeting with more details about the plan.

“I don’t know that we know today what the actual improvements are going to be, dollar wise, which impacts what the taxes are going to be in the future,” said Commissioner David Campbell. “It’s critical that we know what’s going to be put into these buildings.”

The postponement also will give the city attorney time to confirm there is a legal workaround to the typical state requirement that the recipient of a large city loan must not sell the property for at least five years.

EDA members also had concerns that giving and loaning a total of nearly $1 million would require using almost all the unrestricted reserves the EDA currently has in its coffers. That could limit or block the EDA’s ability to support any upcoming requests to aid development or redevelopment.

“What I struggle with is another $500,000 and depleting all of the EDA funds for other types of investments that are going to come to the board,” said Commissioner Will Fort.

Commissioners asked the developer and city staff to explore ideas for spreading out the grant and loans over a few-year period.

Johnson said that is a possibility, but they need some financial assistance soon to help fund roof repairs and other work to protect the buildings from further weather damage.

“Getting them secured before the winter is just critical,” he said.

A next meeting was not scheduled; Oct. 7 was tentatively proposed as the soonest potential date.