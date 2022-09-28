Skip the store-bought fruit—head to one of these Pittsburgh orchards or farms for fresh ciders and locally grown apples. Nestled in the South Hills, Trax Farms has provided Pittsburghers with fresh fruits and vegetables for decades. They boast that they have the “Best Apple Cider in Pittsburgh,” and you can sample and purchase freshly-pressed apple cider from the farm’ s cider mill, which started churning apples into cider in 1964. Note: Trax’s apple cider must be kept refrigerated, but you can also freeze it so the chilled (or mulled…and spiked!) apple cider can be enjoyed during those long winter days.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO