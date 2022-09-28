Nash on Kevin Durant offseason drama: We were all hurt by it
NBA on ESPN: Steve Nash spoke with @Malika Andrews about the Nets’ offseason conversations surrounding Kevin Durant. “We just had to talk. … The bottom line is, we were all hurt.” pic.twitter.com/Cq4RM0g8O5
Steve Nash spoke with @Malika Andrews about the Nets’ offseason conversations surrounding Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant chatting with #Nets GM Sean Marks.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving getting some shots up at the end of practice pic.twitter.com/hbWNjXniFn – 12:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? They were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 7:03 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
From yesterday in BK: Kevin Durant was clear … kinda.
Kyrie Irving was charismatic … kinda.
Ben Simmons was encouraging … kinda
Do we think the Nets are good? Kinda?? sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 2:18 PM
Markieff Morris is a funny dude. He compared the Steve Nash-KD dramafest to breaking up with a girlfriend and getting back together. “Broke up with my wife a couple of times. We still married.” pic.twitter.com/ACsHxqqFUu – 2:12 PM
Markieff Morris agreed w/ KD’s assertion that the #Nets didn’t earn foes’ respect with any toughness last year: “I agree with what he said. They was soft. Just point blank period. When we played up against them, they was soft. Just go right up in their chest. That’s what we did.” – 1:45 PM
Markieff Morris on KD rescinding his trade request: “Like breaking up with a girlfriend and you get back with her. Same sh1t. Same differences until you figure it out.” Can it work? “Yeah. I broke up with my wife a couple times; we still married.” #Nets #NBA – 1:39 PM
Steve Nash said he didn’t believe the reports of Kevin Durant wanting he and GM Sean Marks were 100% accurate, but didn’t deny KD had serious concerns that had to be addressed. #nets – 1:20 PM
Nash says his relationship with KD is fine. “I never thought that was 100 percent,” Nash said of KD wanting him fired. “There’s a lot of things — it’s not black and white like that. It was a lot of factors. A lot of things behind the scenes.” – 1:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nash on KD
‘We’re fine, we’re good’
Said they talked and it’s all good pic.twitter.com/yk5NENWafv – 1:09 PM
Durant, Irving and Simmons are all still in Brooklyn, which means the Nets will again be spectacularly compelling — one way or another.
My column from media day:
si.com/nba/2022/09/26… – 10:07 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? But, they were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 9:10 AM
16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it – 8:15 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Nets need more than ‘culture’ to prove questions stemming from Kevin Durant’s trade demand won’t loom over season sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 8:17 PM
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:29 PM
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:17 PM
💯 KD and Kyrie quotes from media day
💯 How the coaching controversy could affect the Celtics players
💯 The general disarray of the Suns franchise
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/55X1Vd… – 4:03 PM
Why did Kevin Durant request a trade?
KD: “A lot of uncertainty (last yr), which built some doubt in my mind about the next 4 years in my career. I’m getting older & I want to be in a place that’s stable & trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that.” – 3:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne said his heart dropped when he started hearing the Kevin Durant trade rumors, but this is his home now and he’s relieved to be back.
“Thank the Lord it didn’t happen.” – 3:13 PM
Ousmane Dieng: “I don’t think I model my game after anybody. I try to take moves from KD, Paul George.” – 2:38 PM
Ousmane Dieng doesn’t think he is modeling his game after anyone just trying to take moves from guys like KD or Paul George. – 2:34 PM
Jabari Smith says he’s most looking forward to playing against LeBron and KD in the NBA. Says he looked up to both of them growing up. – 2:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I did forget about that whole Brooklyn situation this summer! You know me, I don’t ever want to leave here. This is like my new home.” – Mikal Bridges on Kevin Durant trade rumors and still being with the Suns – 2:20 PM
Jabari Smith is most looking forward to playing against LeBron James this season. “Probably KD (also),” says Jabari because of how much he watched him growing up. – 2:01 PM
Highest FG% by an active player with 15 FGA per game:
60.4 — Zion
52.7 — KAT
51.5 — AD
50.5 — LeBron
49.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/RJTeUrhUM9 – 1:59 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says ‘doubts’ about Nets’ stability and championship culture led to trade demand nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 1:59 PM
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant wanting him fired: “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements.” He said he and KD got together and talked it out. #Nets – 1:58 PM
Steve Nash on KD asking for him to be fired: “Families go through things like this. You go through adversity. You go through disagreements.” – 1:57 PM
Sean Marks on how to proceed as Nets GM after Kevin Durant asked owner Joe Tsai to fire him and coach Steve Nash:
Marks: “That’s pro sports, right…. Everybody is entitled to their opinions. From us, it’s to not hold a grudge to what Kevin said.” – 1:53 PM
Net GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “If he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/Rky6t5JSPX – 1:51 PM
“First and foremost, I’m not his boss. We’re partners.”
– Sean Marks on KD pic.twitter.com/Llg5qY0EQQ – 1:51 PM
Sean Marks on his dynamics with Kevin Durant:
“First and foremost, I’m not his boss. We’re partners here. And if he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/Zb3tooOLgv – 1:50 PM
Brooklyn GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant wanting his coach and boss (GM) fired: “First and foremost I’m not his boss so let me correct you there. We’re partners in this. And if he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be.” #Nets #NBA – 1:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nets GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “First off, I’m not his boss. We’re partners. If he wanted out and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” – 1:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks to @YESNetwork on KD’s ultimatum:
“That’s not an easy ultimatum to handle.”
“He obviously took some time to think about it and came back and said, “Yeah, this is where I can lead my championship aspirations and he has a legacy at stake, like we all do.” – 1:34 PM
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on the Kevin Durant trade rumors: “We have what we have here. KD going to the market, I’m sure every team’s ears went up…he’s one of the best players to ever play this game. But I’m happy with our foundation here.” – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on his reaction to Kevin Durant wanting to come to Phoenix: “I’ve known KD for a long time. One of the best players to ever play this game, so any time you hear something like that, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ But everything happens for a reason.” – 12:55 PM
Brown says he’ll keep conversations between him and the team re: Durant rumors private. Says he’s here and in the best shape of his life. – 12:47 PM
Kevin Durant is speaking. pic.twitter.com/l3iMCtlqEJ – 12:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“The narrative that we don’t have enough is false.”
James Jones said the narrative that Kevin Durant would be here was also false, and that the Suns got better over the summer – 12:20 PM
James Jones said the players involved in the Kevin Durant reports understood that’s how it is. Goal is to improve the team. They are professional and focused on hooping. Also means they are doing something right when they are in those reports and it’s a nod to them. – 12:17 PM
Asked Nic Claxton where he was and how he celebrated when he heard Durant rescinded the trade request…..not realizing Durant was right offstage to his right. – 11:54 AM
KD and Kyrie were all smiles at media day 😄
(via @Anthony Puccio, @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/bjbEGo5cZv – 11:50 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris on Kevin Durant: “He’s been in (the practice facility) the last couple of weeks playing with us.” – 11:47 AM
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Kyrie Irving synthesizing what this summer was like for him, and the Nets, between his contract talks and the Kevin Durant trade request.
“Being in the middle of — it’s kind of a clusterfuck… all the stories that have come up with all the narratives around (us).” – 11:23 AM
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Kevin Durant on whether he’s surprised he’s still with the Brooklyn Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” pic.twitter.com/U8ESIb6AUC – 11:16 AM
What makes Durant think the Nets will be better this year?
“A year of us looking in the mirror, like ‘we **** ed up as a team’ and that only makes you better.” – 11:16 AM
KD asked about reassuring Nets fans he’s in Brooklyn long-term pic.twitter.com/YRMkSDRq8m – 11:15 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he believes a Nets roster with largely the same core as last year can compete for a championship: “It’s a year of growth, and a year of us looking in the mirror like, ‘we fucked up.'” – 11:15 AM
KD: “We fu**** up as a team … I got faith moving forward that we all want the same things.” – 11:15 AM
What gives KD confidence the #Nets will have better culture: “It’s a year of growth, a year of looking in the mirror and (knowing) we fu-ked up.” #NBA – 11:15 AM
Rich Kleiman in the house for Durant’s press conference. – 11:14 AM
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:14 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD says you earn respect by how you work, and “we skipped some steps last year.” #Nets – 11:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant said Steve Nash agreed the Nets should have been a better team in the games he was out of the rotation. Durant said he wants everyone to be held accountable for their roles in the team’s success or failure. – 11:12 AM
KD on if he he’s surprised he’s still here.
“I know I’m that good.”
He said he appreciated that the Nets front office wasn’t just going to “give me away.” – 11:12 AM
Durant said he didn’t like during the losing streak last year that there was a notion that him coming back could solve all the Nets problems. Said great teams find ways to win without their best players. Nets could have done that better, to Durant, and he said Nash agreed. – 11:12 AM
KD said he wasn’t surprised he didn’t get traded: “I know I’m that good that you’re just not going to give me away.” Said he appreciated that message from Marks and Tsai: “You’re too great for us to give you away. Just that easy that simple. I get that. I know who I am.” – 11:11 AM
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant on being surprised if he’s still here: “I know I’m that good where you’re not gonna give me away. I know that. I know who I am.” – 11:10 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Durant, asked if he was surprised he was still in Brooklyn: “No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant is not surprised he’s still with the Nets.
“No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away. That’s what I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai) — you’re too great for us to give you away.” – 11:10 AM
Some of Durant’s doubt about the Nets comes from how poorly the Nets played while he was injured. Thought they should have fought more, even if they were losing. – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant asked if he was disappointed that he did not get traded this summer after making his trade request: “No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play.” pic.twitter.com/NDyomfeE6X – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant says he wanted everybody on the #Nets to hold themselves accountable and be held accountable for their play. Cites losing streak when he got hurt and says “We shouldn’t have been losing all those games.” #NBA – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant gives his thoughts regarding this past summer. pic.twitter.com/giJYGVIXUG – 11:09 AM
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant: “A lot of people have it in their minds that I control the Nets… I will never walk into any GM office to demand (anything).” – 11:07 AM
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Kevin Durant said he’s never walked into a GM’s office and demanded anything. Said Irving’s contract situation wasn’t part of his complaints. Said he’s not “the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
KD said he wasn’t “disappointed” that he wasn’t traded. He knew he would put in the work to still be great — “regardless of what happened this summer.” – 11:06 AM
Asked by @Vincent Goodwill if he’s disappointed he didn’t get traded, KD says: “I’m not disappointed. I’m doing what I love to do first off.” – 11:06 AM
Kevin Durant said he was not disappointed he didn’t get traded after making his trade request to the Nets.
“No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play. I knew that wasn’t going to get affected. Regardless of what happened in the summer.” – 11:06 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“I’m not disappointed.” – 11:06 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant said he had ‘doubts’ about the team that led to his trade demand:
“I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe [Tsai] and we moved forward from there. In my mind I did like what we did, what Sean put together together with the team.” – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant on why he asked the #Nets to trade him: I want to be in a place that’s stable, trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved on from there.” #NBA – 11:05 AM
KD says after the uncertainty of last year he had some “doubt” about moving forward for four years. “I had some doubts about that and I voiced them to Joe [Tsai].” Durant said he had conversations with Nash, Marks and Nets ownership and chose to keep going with the Nets. – 11:05 AM
Durant said he spoke with Marks and Nash throughout all last season about what the Nets needed to change. – 11:04 AM
Kevin Durant said last season the Nets had “uncertainty” that put “doubt” in his mind about the franchise’s direction. He took that to Nets owner Joe Tsai. pic.twitter.com/myVBmE8FKi – 11:04 AM
“I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable. Trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe and we moved forward from there.” – Kevin Durant, when asked about his trade request, which he ultimately rescinded. – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on his trade request: Said all that happened last season put some uncertainty in his head that the Nets could contend going forward. Said he voiced them to Joe Tsai and “we moved forward.” Said he lies what Marks has done with the roster so far. – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Kevin Durant will address the media first today. – 10:57 AM
Good morning from Sunset Park. Nets media day today marks the start of year four on the beat for me @TheAthletic. Appreciate everyone that has read, subscribed, supported, etc. Busy day ahead. Expecting Kevin Durant to bat lead off here at 11. pic.twitter.com/OTy8pJZgCk – 10:03 AM
“We’re good,” Nash said, per ESPN. “It’s been like nothing’s changed. I have a long history with Kevin [Durant]. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the league.” Nash’s comments about “family issues” align with Durant’s recent comment on why he initially asked for a trade request from the Nets. As Brooklyn held its media day Monday ahead of the upcoming NBA season, Durant revealed he requested the trade because of the “uncertainty around last year’s team” that included himself, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. -via Sports Illustrated / September 28, 2022
Adam Zagoria: Markieff Morris said the Nets were ‘soft’ last year and you could go ‘right at their chest’ Said he agreed with KD’s analysis on last year pic.twitter.com/xfNHs7CGen -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / September 27, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Markieff Morris compared the Nets/Kevin Durant drama to breaking up with a girlfriend only to get back together. “Broke up with my wife a couple times…we still married.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / September 27, 2022
Comments / 0