Shirley Marie Buypal, age 88, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank Buypal. Shirley was born in Bridgeport on July 22, 1934 daughter of the late Clifford and Pauline Dean and was a Shelton resident since 1958. She worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years prior to her retirement. Shirley cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She would always include them in the things she enjoyed like playing bingo, getting her hair done, and going out shopping for all the best deals she could find. She loved to sing and dance while enjoying a nice cold beer at every event she went to.

SHELTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO