New Haven Independent
John Stephen Powe, Jr.
John Stephen Powe, Jr., age 73 of Ansonia, died at home on September 25, 2022, following a sudden illness. Born in Derby on August 6, 1949, he was the son of the late John S. Powe, Sr. and Sophie Pytlak Powe. Mr. Powe was a 1967 graduate of Bullard Havens...
New Haven Independent
Claire Bak Rahael
Claire Bak Rahael, age 93, of Derby entered into rest on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the devoted wife of the late William Rahael. Claire was born in Derby on April 19, 1929 daughter of the late Joseph and Stefania (Wasik) Bak and was a lifelong Derby resident. She was a Utility Operator at W.E. Bassett Company for many years until her retirement in 1998. Claire was an active member of St. Michael Church, Ladies Guild and the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the St. Michael Catholic War Veterans. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
New Haven Independent
Shirley Marie Buypal
Shirley Marie Buypal, age 88, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank Buypal. Shirley was born in Bridgeport on July 22, 1934 daughter of the late Clifford and Pauline Dean and was a Shelton resident since 1958. She worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years prior to her retirement. Shirley cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She would always include them in the things she enjoyed like playing bingo, getting her hair done, and going out shopping for all the best deals she could find. She loved to sing and dance while enjoying a nice cold beer at every event she went to.
Memorial Event Set For George Edwards
New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and an omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life here.)
New Haven Independent
Celebrate Shelton Returns With Autumn Concert Downtown
SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton is announcing Downtown Sounds: Fall Edition on Saturday, October 8th with The Alpaca Gnomes, One Time Weekend and Manny James taking place at the Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The rain date is Sunday, October 9th. Gates open at 12:00 and music begins at 12:45...
Rehabbed Bridge Reopens In Cedar Hill
Cars and trucks looking to cross between Fair Haven and Cedar Hill can use the Ferry Street bridge again, now that the state has wrapped up a $3 million rehab of a span that has been closed to traffic for the last five months. City, state, and federal officials gathered...
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven
Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
Fair Process Qs Stall Fair Rent Hearing
Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission convened Thursday night to continue hearing its first slate of cases in four years — and wound up further postponing a determination on what constitutes fair rent to figure out how to hold a fair meeting. Tenants of Mix Avenue apartment complex Seramonte Estates...
New Haven Independent
It's A Country Western Dance Party On The Derby Green
The Friday Night Dance Parties on the Derby Green continue Friday September 30, 2022, with Larry Ayce and his Country Band featuring the lovely Doreen. They’ll be performing from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Come down to the Derby Green on Friday and celebrate Country Western Night!. Don’t forget...
New Haven Independent
Great Hill Hose Company Block Party Scheduled For Oct. 1 In Seymour
SEYMOUR –Please note the block party is scheduled to happen rain or shine! Click here for the company’s Facebook page. The following is from the event’s Facebook page:. In October of 2022, the Great Hill Hose Company (140 Botsford Road in Seymour) celebrates 75 years of service to the community! What better way than to throw a party? And you’re invited!Join us Saturday, October 1st from 12pm-5pm at our Firehouse at 140 Botsford Road. There will be activities for all to enjoy!
New Haven Independent
Open House Scheduled At Emmett O’Brien Technical High School
ANSONIA — Emmett O’Brien Technical High School, part of the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS), will hold an open house for prospective students and their families on Thursday, October 20th between 5 and 7 p.m. at 141 Prindle Ave., Ansonia, CT. Emmett O’Brien Tech is accepting applications for students entering grade 9 in Fall 2023.
New Reading Plan Cautiously Embraced
Committee alders welcomed the New Haven Public Schools’ (NHPS) new math and literacy plan — which officials claimed may shift towards a more phonics-based“structured” reading program — while questions arose about whether the draft proposal is complete enough to effect significant needed change. School...
Rhythm Exchange Makes Music To Move On The Green
Amanda Duvall, of the New Haven-based dance studio Baila Con Gusto, danced a solo salsa on the stage of the New Haven Green Thursday afternoon with a heady mixture of strength and grace. As the music churned out its unstoppable rhythm, a sense of joy and play surged through her, a smile never leaving her face even as the moves became more athletic. Her enthusiasm, it turned out, was contagious. Five minutes later dozens of people, adults and high schoolers alike, would join her and Baila Con Gusto co-instructor Jason Ramos in a dance and history lesson that deepened understanding as it taught steps.
APT Holds Off On Methadone Clinic; Newhallville “Manifests” A Better Future
The APT Foundation has committed to pause development of a planned methadone clinic at 794 Dixwell Ave. through Dec. 1 as the organization searches for another location — and as Newhallville neighbors piece together a vision for what they want in their neighborhood instead. Activists with Newhallville-Hamden Stronger Together,...
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
New Haven Independent
Letter: Ansonia Alderman Says State Rep Took Too Much Credit
Back when I attended Derby High School, plagiarism was considered a serious offense. Taking credit for someone else’s work is never acceptable. That’s why I am writing to set the record straight about State Representative Kara Rochelle. Her attempt to take political credit for the $6.5 million in...
Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal
A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about “reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
Crisis Team Complaint Laments Lack Of Plan
A recently filed state labor board complaint by New Haven’s police union claims that the city failed to provide cops with a clear “program operational plan” in the runup to the start of training for a long-delayed effort to send social workers instead of police officers in response to certain 911 calls.
At CSMH, Indie Rockers Japanese Breakfast & Yo La Tengo Meet In The Middle
At one point during the first hour of the evening, a concertgoer turned to this reporter and asked, half rhetorically, “are you here for Yo La Tengo or Japanese Breakfast?” “Both” was a valid answer, as the bill at College Street Music Hall Wednesday night, uniting indie rock veterans with a recent indie favorite, brought together multiple generations of New Haven music fans and showed how two groups can arrive in the same expansive musical territory by different routes.
