Anya Nuevo
3d ago

the independent truck driver was the back bone of America then the government got involved with a special driver license and then big corporation pushed the American trucker out of business we will never see the independent truckers again.YOU GUYS WERE THE GREATEST

George E. Brown
3d ago

My neighbor bought his own tractor. And a flat bed trailer. Even though I'm mostly carpenter. I have helped him rewire all the lights. And fix some issues with his tractor. Stuff I learned from working on my own vehicles over the years. Just so glad I can help him out.

eddiebob
2d ago

Eastbound and Down.. loaded up and truckin… we’re gonna do what they say can’t be done.. ain’t goin nowhere fast in an electric semi tractor.. just honk and wave as their batteries die..

