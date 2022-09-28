ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Camps & Services in Traverse City Closes GO-REC in East Bay Township

By Bill Froehlich
 3 days ago

Rotary Camps & Services in Traverse City will be closing its outdoor recreation center in November.

Known as GO-REC, the Rotary is pulling the plug on its plans to host special events at the former Boy Scout camp on Rennie Lake in East Bay Township.

This decision has drew criticism from some local residents who voiced concerns about heavy traffic and noise at what once was Camp Greilick.

Rotary has withdrawn their application with the township, and instead they plan to close by Nov. 30.

