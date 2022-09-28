Read full article on original website
3 key Texas football commits taking other official visits this fall
One of the major focuses on the recruiting trail this fall for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is trying to keep together some of the core pieces in the 2023 recruiting class this fall and pick up a few more commits to round out this group before the first signing day in a few months.
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
Longhorn Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home, but it's not what you think
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended after assault arrest
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Ibraheem has been charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for the Sept. 26 incident; both are Class A misdemeanors. "We're...
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack
Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas. The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
