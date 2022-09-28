Read full article on original website
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
BREAKING: Billy Currington Cancels Saturday Night’s Show In Loveland, New Date Announced
Billy Currington's concert scheduled for Saturday night (Oct. 1) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO has been canceled. On Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), just a day before the country star was set to appear at the Northern Colorado venue, the Budweiser Events Center confirmed that the show would no longer be going on as planned due to travel difficulties from the destructive hurricane currently making its way through portions of the southeastern part of the country.
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
Denver Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado
Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
A Coffee Shop Will Take Over a Former Retail Space in Denver
A commercial construction permit recently filed with the city details plans for Cafecito to soon set up shop
Brewbound.com
Old 121 Brewhouse Purchased by New Owners
LAKEWOOD, Colorado – Old 121 Brewhouse is changing ownership with the sale of the business from Karla and Brett Zahrte to Katie and Sam Nicholson. The sale of the business was made final on September 15, 2022 and the ownership change has taken effect. Sam and Katie have a long history with Old 121 Brewhouse as longtime regulars and employees of the 3 BBL brewery in Lakewood.
californiaexaminer.net
Amanda Peterson Death: What Happened To Her? Is Truth Revealed Behind Her Death Mystery?
Amanda Peterson Death: Everyone on the planet was astounded when they heard the news of Amanda Peterson Death. There are still a lot of mysteries and conspiracies surrounding the Amanda Peterson Death of one of the most well-known and well-loved personalities in the history of the globe, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately resulted in her death.
denverite.com
Things to do in Denver this weekend
Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
Denver eatery on Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list
A Mexican restaurant in Denver's Five Points neighborhood was named in Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants list.
coloradomusic.org
KUVO and Fans Debate the Denver Jazz Station’s Vision After Hosts Were Fired or Pushed Out
Photo: Rodney Franks (from KUVO’s website) | By Kyle Harris, Denverite | When Musa Bailey cooks dinner for his son Glenn, he turns on the jazz station KUVO. But the public radio station founded in 1985 just doesn’t sound the same anymore, Bailey and other longtime listeners lament.
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
5280.com
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace
For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
castlepinesconnection.com
Watering the garden of life
Jennifer Drinkwine Rexroat is an exceptional woman of strength, character and compassion for people who need it the most. She and her husband, Karl, are funeral directors at Drinkwine Family Mortuary, a third-generation family business based in Littleton. Rexroat’s grandparents, Lila and Donald Drinkwine, bought the business more than 60...
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week
Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock.Tribe at Riverwalk. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
