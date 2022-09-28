ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Proposed federal legislation would establish independent oversight over federal prisons

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEeRx_0iEAVHAN00

(The Center Square) — Proposed bipartisan federal legislation would establish independent oversight of the nation’s 122 federal prisons and require the Department of Justice’s inspector general to report its findings and recommendations publicly.

The move follows a U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations probe that found the DOJ’s tally of how many people died while in custody missed hundreds of deaths over the past couple of years. The investigation found that the problems spanned many years over multiple administrations, and committee staffers said there is widespread blame for the oversight.

"My 10-month bipartisan investigation of corruption, abuse, and misconduct in the Federal prison system revealed an urgent need to overhaul federal prison oversight," U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, chair of the Senate committee, said in an announcement.

The newly introduced Federal Prison Oversight Act would require the DOJ’s IG to inspect all 122 Federal Bureau of Prisons correctional facilities and provide recommendations to correct problems. Under the legislation, the IG would assign each facility a risk score and require more frequent inspections of higher-risk facilities.

The measure also requires the BOP to respond to inspection reports within 60 days and deliver a corrective action plan. It would also establish an independent DOJ ombudsman to investigate inmates’ and staff members’ health, safety, welfare and rights and create a mechanism for inmates’ families, friends and representatives to submit complaints and inquiries.

"More transparency and accountability will help create a safer environment for the correctional officers and staff who work in our federal prisons, and will help crack down on violence against corrections officers and contraband that endangers the health and safety of prison staff," U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, said in an announcement. "This bill does not allow the Department of Justice to intervene into the affairs of state and local jails, and will help to improve working conditions and keep our federal corrections officers safe."

The proposal drew support from Families Against Mandatory Minimum, a nonpartisan advocacy group that partly works to save taxpayer dollars.

"Families with incarcerated loved ones for years have been calling for greater transparency, safety, and [accountability] from our federal prisons. The bipartisan bill introduced today answers their calls," FAMM President Kevin Ring said in an announcement.

"It’s been said that sunlight is the best disinfectant — and yet our prisons are the darkest places in the nation," Ring added. "With no meaningful oversight, incarcerated people and correctional officers are not safe, and our elected leaders are not even aware of the problems that need to be fixed."

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

State Bar declined to investigate complaint against Hageman

The Wyoming State Bar declined to initiate a disciplinary investigation into Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney, in July after another lawyer filed a grievance against the congressional candidate, according to records shared with WyoFile. Darby Hoggatt submitted the complaint after watching Hageman debate Rep. Liz Cheney on June 30. During the televised event, Hageman downplayed the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said there were “serious questions about the 2020 election.” ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Eastern Washington legislators urge Biden to lift vaccine mandate for border travel

(The Center Square) – Two U.S. Representatives from Eastern Washington have signed onto a letter that urges the Biden Administration to drop all vaccine requirements for people entering the United States from Canada. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, say the decision to send the letter follows Canada lifting vaccine mandates for international travelers entering the country despite Biden’s refusal to follow suit. “Removal of this policy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Border agents apprehend known terrorists, gang members who enter U.S. illegally

(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are apprehending individuals on the federal terrorist watch list, those with criminal convictions and wanted by law enforcement, and gang members attempting to enter the U.S. southern border illegally. In fiscal 2022 to date, federal agents apprehended 78 people on the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS), referred to as the “terrorist watchlist." That’s three times more than the total apprehensions of potential terrorists combined over the past four years. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill as part of a deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this summer to advance the inflation reduction law that was a major priority for Democrats. But permitting...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
Wyoming News

Americans across the country broadly support access to abortion

Public support for legal abortion is at one of the highest levels in over 25 years, according to a 2022 Pew Research poll. The majority of Americans, even when examined by race and ethnicity, gender, age, and education level, believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. And while support for abortion still appears to be a partisan issue, the only groups with majority support for abortion bans are white evangelical Protestants and conservative-leaning Republicans. Meanwhile, groups historically associated with the anti-abortion sentiment,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy