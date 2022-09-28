Designs released for Antigo's new splash pad

There are some changes happening at City Park East in Antigo.

Thanks to a donation from the Draeger family, the city of Antigo will be constructing a splash pad to take the place of the wading pool due to it having numerous equipment and mechanical issues over the past years. The wading pool was removed last week.

Initial drawings have been released by the Antigo Parks and Recreation Department, courtesy of Vortex, the Montreal, Canada, company leading the charge.

There are a variety of elements included in the new design to engage all ages.

Play components will include tide pool, dump bucket, small slide, many spray features including a tree, and more.

While the dolphin, long a feature at the wading pool, isn’t depicted in the design drawings, it will remain. Officials said it will be incorporated into the splash pad in some capacity.

