New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack
U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab for such aggression “can be very significant.”
Xi Jinping Tells Japan PM He Attaches 'Great Importance' To Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Tension In Asia-Pacific
China reaffirms bilateral ties with Japan on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region. What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where both the leaders discussed building a strong relationship.
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China that said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan.
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
Putin's Mouthpiece Reiterates Xi Jinping's Warning On Taiwan, Says US 'Playing With Fire'
Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece — the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov — reiterated Chinese President Xi Jinping's warning as he invoked the Taiwan issue at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. What Happened: Lavrov said the U.S. was "playing with fire" around Taiwan while China was trying...
The Jewish Press
South Korea Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Israel
South Korea’s National Assembly ratified on Tuesday a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Israel, the final domestic procedure needed for its implementation, and the first-ever FTA between Israel and a country in Asia. The ratification came after South Korea signed the FTA with Israel in May 2021 and after...
Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday it was important to take bilateral relations in a positive direction as the two leaders marked 50 years of normalised diplomatic ties amid rising tensions.
Opinion of China in advanced economies sours 'precipitously' under Xi - Pew
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Public opinion towards China in the United States and other advanced economies has turned "precipitously more negative" under President Xi Jinping, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center.
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Standing on the deck of an American destroyer at a naval base here on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China by accusing it of “disturbing behavior” and “provocations” around Taiwan. Harris said the United States would in response “deepen...
US strikes partnership deal with Pacific Island leaders at historic summit
US official says Pacific leaders endorsed joint statement one day after leaked documents showed discord among the group over proposals
Exclusive-U.S will not nominate another U.S. candidate for IDB, Treasury says
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will not nominate a candidate from the United States to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after this week's ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone after an ethics scandal, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.
POLITICO
The U.S. and EU brace for Xi Jinping’s third-term challenge
Hi, China Watchers. With China’s 20th Party Congress just 17 days away, we’re tackling some of the key issues that President Xi Jinping’s looming third term poses for China-U.S.-EU relations through a discussion with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and French legislator Benjamin Haddad. We’ll also check under the hood of the Sept. 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, scrutinize Mike Pompeo’s latest Taiwan independence declaration and profile the fourth in a series of books that assesses Xi’s hardline politics and personality.
