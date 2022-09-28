(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Harvest season has started for most farmers in northwest Missouri depending on the type of crops. "If you're a farmer, we just, you know, obviously, keep your flashers on use those things. And if people would be patient and do those types of things it's greatly appreciated by the farming community, we know that the last thing we want to see is someone get hurt in the farming accident," farmer and president of Buchanan County Farm Bureau Tim Gach said.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO