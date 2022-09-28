ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

St. Joseph Police Chief retires

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After 38 years of service in law enforcement, Chief Police Officer Chris Connally put on his badge for the last time on Friday. "It's exciting to move on to another phase in my life. At the same time, I've worked with some great professionals over the years and there's still a lot of work that needs to be done," says St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Mosaic celebrates 10-year partnership with Mayo Clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospital staff and administrators took time to celebrate a decade long partnership with a network of some of the nation's top medical centers. Mosaic Life Care has been a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network since 2012. The Chief Medical Officer for Mosaic says the membership...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Missouri, Arkansas Red Cross sends volunteers to aid Hurricane Ian

The Red Cross has emergency operations centers in Orlando and Tallahassee tracking the storm. Missouri, Arkansas Red Cross sends volunteers to aid Hurricane Ian. Volunteers and disaster responders with the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are already on the ground in Florida.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Saint Joseph, MO
State
Missouri State
kq2.com

American Red Cross sends aid to Florida

On Wednesday Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a category 4 hurricane, leaving many without shelter, power, or resources. Friday morning the American Red Cross sent their emergency response team off to Florida to help. Red Cross Service Associate Linda Bardot is going down to help those that have been impacted...
FLORIDA STATE
kq2.com

Floridians capture devastation of Ian

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Videos continue to pour in from people across Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Posting scenes of flooded roads and destroyed houses all over social media. Florida residents continue to document the disaster of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida Wednesday. Floridians own videos...
FLORIDA STATE
kq2.com

Nelson pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

(CASS COUNTY, Mo.) Joseph Garland Nelson plead guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin. According to court documents, Nelson has been sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole that will from consecutively. The other charges of abandonment...
WISCONSIN STATE
kq2.com

St. Joseph hopes to get a new bike and skate park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're an avid skater or cyclist and wonder where you can go for some fun, the city parks department is trying to do something for you. The department is looking to build a skate and bike park here in town and would be put in Maple Leaf Park.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
kq2.com

Driving safely near farmers during harvest season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Harvest season has started for most farmers in northwest Missouri depending on the type of crops. "If you're a farmer, we just, you know, obviously, keep your flashers on use those things. And if people would be patient and do those types of things it's greatly appreciated by the farming community, we know that the last thing we want to see is someone get hurt in the farming accident," farmer and president of Buchanan County Farm Bureau Tim Gach said.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy