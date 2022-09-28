ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock

Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Governor’s debate fractured, with 2 candidates on one side of an issue, another opposed

In a group of three, two usually line up – and did in the latest Oregon gubernatorial debate A two-way contest of any sort is a relatively simple matter of one side gaining more than the other. Add a third side to the picture and it becomes much more complicated.  In Oregon’s race for governor, […] The post Governor’s debate fractured, with 2 candidates on one side of an issue, another opposed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
blackchronicle.com

Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982

Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Portland Tribune

My view: Oregon voters should turn down ballot measure on guns

Columnist: The measure likely wouldn't survive a U.S. Supreme Court challenge and also isn't practical.Before Oregonians vote on Measure 114 on Nov. 8, they should know the truth about its actual effects before voting. So far, the "yes" campaign and their loyal lapdogs in the local media have been deceptive about its true effects. Measure 114 requires a permit to purchase, unlike any other constitutional right; I do not believe that it would survive a SCOTUS challenge due to the recent Bruen decision. (Editor's note: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a June ruling in the case of...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’

On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
KTVL

State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A troubling headline

The story in the Sept. 21 print edition of The Oregonian headlined “Dems’ midterm hopes pinned on abortion” noted the “unprecedented amount of money” Democrats are spending to advocate abortion rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. How sad that killing unborn babies is now viewed as a winning issue.
