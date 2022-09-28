Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
Oregon voters want their next governor to fight inflation, but state’s tools are limited: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Inflation is among Oregon voters’ top issues ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election, with 92% ranking it “very” or “somewhat important” in deciding who to vote for, according to a new poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive. That puts inflation on par with homelessness and crime...
Readers respond: Johnson will lead bipartisan gridlock
Oh, great. If elected governor, Betsy Johnson promises to veto any legislation that isn’t bipartisan. Talk about handing a loaded gun to partisan obstructionists. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Even if Oregon voters pass Ballot...
Governor’s debate fractured, with 2 candidates on one side of an issue, another opposed
In a group of three, two usually line up – and did in the latest Oregon gubernatorial debate A two-way contest of any sort is a relatively simple matter of one side gaining more than the other. Add a third side to the picture and it becomes much more complicated. In Oregon’s race for governor, […] The post Governor’s debate fractured, with 2 candidates on one side of an issue, another opposed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules with hardball tactics in Oregon Legislature, report suggests
A former state representative’s claims that Tina Kotek threatened professional consequences if he would not back a key bill are supported by evidence, an investigator has concluded. But according to a long-delayed draft investigative report, provided to OPB Friday, then-House Speaker Kotek’s conduct in that conversation with former state...
See which Oregon ballot measures are drawing the most spending
Oregon unions and a coalition of religious groups spent big this summer to get ballot measures that would penalize lawmaker walkouts and increase gun control in front of voters in November. But spending by both campaigns has slowed considerably since their issues got on the ballot. Proponents of the gun...
blackchronicle.com
Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982
Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
My view: Oregon voters should turn down ballot measure on guns
Columnist: The measure likely wouldn't survive a U.S. Supreme Court challenge and also isn't practical.Before Oregonians vote on Measure 114 on Nov. 8, they should know the truth about its actual effects before voting. So far, the "yes" campaign and their loyal lapdogs in the local media have been deceptive about its true effects. Measure 114 requires a permit to purchase, unlike any other constitutional right; I do not believe that it would survive a SCOTUS challenge due to the recent Bruen decision. (Editor's note: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a June ruling in the case of...
Readers respond: More than a ‘timber baron’
On Sunday the Oregonian wrote a piece on Betsy Johnson and briefly mentioned her father, Sam Johnson. (“Betsy Johnson: Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate would bring longtime skepticism about government to the job,” Sept. 25) Your paper suggests he was merely a “timber baron.”. Yes, he had timber...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers respond: A troubling headline
The story in the Sept. 21 print edition of The Oregonian headlined “Dems’ midterm hopes pinned on abortion” noted the “unprecedented amount of money” Democrats are spending to advocate abortion rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. How sad that killing unborn babies is now viewed as a winning issue.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Beautiful areas in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Opinions heard on psilocybin land use at Deschutes County public hearing
Deschutes County needs a plan if voters in the county affirm the decision to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin or magic mushroom therapy in November’s election. The planning commission heard from several people Thursday night, from lawyers and students to veterans. Comments will help decide what recommendations head to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Mike Erickson Tough Congressional Candidate From Oregon, Was Handcuffed In 2016 Over Dui Allegations
Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson brags about his support for law enforcement in advertisements and political mailings, and he swears to oppose any legislation that is “soft on crime.”. He asserts that Andrea Salinas, his Democratic rival in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District, intends to make it more...
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ladailypost.com
Environmental Activist/Actress Jane Fonda Joins Re-election Event For New Mexico Land Commissioner Garcia Richard
Gathered at a campaign fundraiser for Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Thursday in Santa Fe, from left, Garcia Richard with supporters Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster, environmental activist/actress Jane Fonda and supporter Andrea Determan. Fonda said she was so impressed by Garcia Richard’s accomplishments in her first four years as land commissioner that she wanted to be an active participant in her re-election and success. As the first woman, Latino and educator elected to serve as land commissioner, Garcia Richard oversees 9 million surface acres and 13 million mineral acres of land in New Mexico. Not pictured, Los Alamos County Council candidate Theresa Cull. Courtesy photo.
Comments / 0